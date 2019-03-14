Zurich to host 2024 UCI Road World Championships

The road and para-cycling Worlds head to Switzerland

The 2024 UCI Road World Championships will be held in Zurich, organisers have announced.

Switzerland has been awarded hosting duties for two road Worlds in the coming years, as the event will be held there in 2020 and now 2024.

The 2024 event will see the para-cycling titles awarded alongside the road event.

Next year’s Worlds will be held near the UCI headquarters in Vaud and Valais.

The UCI had already awarded Switzerland the 2024 event, but Swiss Cycling announced on Thursday (March 14) it would be held in Zurich.

>>> Tirreno-Adriatico start ‘not ideal’ says Geraint Thomas

The nation hosted the para-cycling Worlds in 2015 at Nottwil, and the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Lenzerheide in 2019.

Managing director of Swiss Cycling, Markus Pfisterer said: “When we launched the Road World Championship project, we would have been happy if we could finally send an application that would meet the requirements into the race.

“Now our board has been spoiled for choice, those between two equally ambitious and committed candidates with first-class dossiers.

“This fact alone reveals the high importance of cycling in our society.”

The 2021 Worlds will be held in Flanders, while Australia will host the following year.

>>> Great Britain track team playing catch-up in gearing arms race

In 2023, the event will mark a historic moment for cycling, as the UCI holds the first combined World Championships in Glasgow.

The ground-breaking competition will bring together 13 cycling disciplines over two weeks in August, with thousands of riders competing for rainbow jerseys.

Held every four years, the UCI Cycling World Championships will bring together road, track, mountain biking, downhill, trials, indoor cycling, Gran Fondo and para-cycling titles in one event.

Glasgow and Scotland host annual rounds of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup and have held the 2007 Mountain Bike and Trials World Championships, the UCI Track Cycling World Cup and the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The championships will be held each pre-Olympic year from 2023.