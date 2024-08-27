'I nearly gave up': Wout van Aert makes it a hat-trick on Vuelta a España stage 10

The Belgian set up the win with an attack on the final climb, after suffering in the early stages

Wout van Aert wins stage 10 of the Vuelta a España 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images / Tim de Waele)
By
published
in News

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) made it a stage-win hat-trick at the Vuelta a España, winning the hilly stage 10 in Baiona.

He outsprinted breakaway companion Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) after attacking on the final, cat-one climb of Alto de Mougás, and holding on during the descent to a technical finish at the end of the 160km outing in north-west Spain.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

Latest