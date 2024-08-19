Wout van Aert sprints to victory on stage 3 of the Vuelta a España

Belgian takes first win since returning from injury

Wout van Aert winning at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) added a Vuelta a España stage win to his list of career achievements on Monday, sprinting to victory on stage three in Castelo Branco. 

The Belgian followed the wheel of Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) along the finishing straight, and kicked past the Australian with 100m to go, holding him off over the line. 

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

