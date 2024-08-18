Groves wins stage 2 of La Vuelta a España as Van Aert moves into overall lead

Australian fastest of all in uphill sprint in Ourém. Van Aert finishes second, Strong third.

Kaden Groves stage 2 vuelta 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was fastest in the uphill sprint to Ourém and won stage two of the 2024 Vuelta a España.

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) led out the sprint with 200 metres to go, but Groves had the power and strength to come round the Belgian in the closing metres.  Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) finished third.

