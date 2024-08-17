Brandon McNulty takes Vuelta a España lead after opening time-trial win

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) managed the challenging conditions best of all to win the time-trial on the opening stage of the 2024 Vuelta a España and claim the first leader's red jersey of the race.

The American denied young Czech time-triallist Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek) a breakthrough victory at the very end of the day, overcoming the 22-year-old by two seconds. Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) was third while stage favourite Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) could only manage sixth.

Primoz Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) came off the best of the contenders for the overall title, calming fears that his crashes earlier in the season meant that his form would be under-par coming into this race. The three-time Vuelta winner came 8th on the stage, 17 seconds down on McNulty.

"I don't know if I expected to win. I knew if something crazy happened, I could. So I kind of guess something crazy happened. I was hoping for something good today, but yeah, this is really hard to believe for me," McNulty told Eurosport after the finish.

The crazy thing McNulty referred to was the wind, which howled off the Atlantic and into the riders' sides. The American time-trial champion dealt with it well, but thought that in the end it was the legs that mattered.

"Twelve minutes - there's not really much pacing. I just felt good and went as hard as I could. I knew with the split I was good, so then I just had to hold on and give everything I had," he said.

Further into the race, McNulty's role will be to support UAE Team Emirates' two GC leaders in the mountains, Joao Almeida and Adam Yates. Almeida was just two seconds behind Roglič, while Yates finished in 29th, 34 seconds off the pace.

"It's nice to be in the lead, and I'll enjoy it for the few days we have. But it's no secret or surprise that we have two very strong leaders in Joao and Adam, so I'll be all in for them, and I'll just do what I can to help them."

More to come...