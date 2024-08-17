Brandon McNulty takes Vuelta a España lead after opening time-trial win

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) managed the challenging conditions best of all to win the time-trial on the opening stage of the 2024 Vuelta a España and claim the first leader's red jersey of the race.

The American denied young Czech time-triallist Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek) a breakthrough victory at the very end of the day, overcoming the 22-year-old by two seconds. Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) was third while stage favourite Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) could only manage sixth. 

