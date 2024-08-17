Brandon McNulty takes Vuelta a España lead after opening time-trial win
American blasts to the win ahead of Mathias Vacek and Wout van Aert
Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) managed the challenging conditions best of all to win the time-trial on the opening stage of the 2024 Vuelta a España and claim the first leader's red jersey of the race.
The American denied young Czech time-triallist Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek) a breakthrough victory at the very end of the day, overcoming the 22-year-old by two seconds. Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) was third while stage favourite Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) could only manage sixth.
Primoz Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) came off the best of the contenders for the overall title, calming fears that his crashes earlier in the season meant that his form would be under-par coming into this race. The three-time Vuelta winner came 8th on the stage, 17 seconds down on McNulty.
"I don't know if I expected to win. I knew if something crazy happened, I could. So I kind of guess something crazy happened. I was hoping for something good today, but yeah, this is really hard to believe for me," McNulty told Eurosport after the finish.
The crazy thing McNulty referred to was the wind, which howled off the Atlantic and into the riders' sides. The American time-trial champion dealt with it well, but thought that in the end it was the legs that mattered.
"Twelve minutes - there's not really much pacing. I just felt good and went as hard as I could. I knew with the split I was good, so then I just had to hold on and give everything I had," he said.
Further into the race, McNulty's role will be to support UAE Team Emirates' two GC leaders in the mountains, Joao Almeida and Adam Yates. Almeida was just two seconds behind Roglič, while Yates finished in 29th, 34 seconds off the pace.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"It's nice to be in the lead, and I'll enjoy it for the few days we have. But it's no secret or surprise that we have two very strong leaders in Joao and Adam, so I'll be all in for them, and I'll just do what I can to help them."
More to come...
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Dan Challis is a freelance journalist based in the Scottish Borders. As well as writing for Cycling Weekly and CyclingNews, Dan also writes a weekly newsletter called Global Peloton.
-
-
'1:15 isn't much' - SD Worx confident in Demi Vollering for grand finale on Alpe d'Huez
Eyes turn to Alpe d’Huez showdown as GC battle stalls on Le Grand-Bornand
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Quoc M3 Air review: high-performance race shoes that offer superb power transfer and enviable comfort
Most race shoes are developed to favour power transfer over comfort. Despite being super-stiff, the M3 Airs attempt to redress the balance
By Andy Turner Published
-
Primož Roglič heads to Vuelta a España in pain and with unknown objectives after Tour de France crash
Three-time Vuelta winner suffered back fracture and was forced to abandon the Tour in July
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Vuelta a España 2024 complete start list: All the teams announced for the three-week race
All the teams and riders for the 79th edition of the Spanish Grand Tour
By Adam Becket Last updated
-
Vuelta a España crosses new frontier with stage start in supermarket
Stage six will begin from within Carrefour Jerez Sur, the first time this has ever been done, astonishingly
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tour de France stage winner leaves hospital, one month after being hit by car driver
Lennard Kämna to fly home to Germany to begin rehabilitation after incident in Tenerife last month
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Sepp Kuss: 'I can fight for the Grand Tours. I can be with the best guys'
Rather than seeking leadership opportunities at lesser teams, Kuss embraces being "second card" for Visma-Lease a Bike
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Will Sepp Kuss spark a US road cycling revival?
It’s been some 15 years since we saw such an exciting contingent of American riders in the WorldTour; there’s hope their ember can spark a fire in the hearts of American sports fans
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
There should be no more flying in Grand Tours
In the age of climate crisis, no race organiser should create an event that means air travel will be used
By Adam Becket Published
-
Michel Hessmann anti doping positive a ‘black day’ for Jumbo-Visma says boss
22-year-old German rider suspended by Dutch team in August after positive test revealed presence of diuretics
By Tom Thewlis Published