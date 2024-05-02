From 'best condition ever' to 'worst' - Wout van Aert reflects on crashing out of Classics

Visma-Lease a Bike rider rues his misfortune in team documentary after Spring campaign wiped out by crash

Wout van Aert
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Tom Thewlis
published

Wout van Aert says he may have been in his best physical condition ever prior to his horror crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen, which ended the first part of the Belgian’s season and landed him in hospital. 

Van Aert fractured seven ribs, his collarbone and sternum in the high-speed crash which wiped out multiple other riders, including Lidl-Trek’s Jasper Stuyven. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis

Tom joined Cycling Weekly in early 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

He has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the recent Glasgow World Championships. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world and interviewed some of the sport's top riders. 

When not writing news scoops from the WorldTour, or covering stories from elsewhere in the domestic professional scene, he reports on goings on at bike shops up and down the UK, where he is based when not out on the road at races. He has also appeared on the Radio Cycling podcast. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸