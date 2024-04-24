Wout van Aert back on drop bars as he says he’s 'almost professional again' in Strava post

Visma-Lease a Bike rider broke his collarbone, sternum and several ribs in a high speed crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen

Wout van Aert
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Tom Thewlis
published

Wout van Aert is well on the road back to fitness after his recent high speed crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen. The Belgian completed his longest ride since the crash on Tuesday, riding nearly 94 kilometres near his home in Herentals, Belgium. 

Van Aert shared details on Strava of just how far he had come since his first shower after surgery 12 days ago. The 29-year-old shared full details of the ride, captioned "almost professional again", which he he rode a Cervélo Áspero-5 gravel bike. 

Tom Thewlis

Tom joined Cycling Weekly in early 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 


He has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the recent Glasgow World Championships. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world and interviewed some of the sport's top riders. 


When not writing news scoops from the WorldTour, or covering stories from elsewhere in the domestic professional scene, he reports on goings on at bike shops up and down the UK, where he is based when not out on the road at races. He has also appeared on the Radio Cycling podcast. 

