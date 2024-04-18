Injured Wout van Aert apologises to 'all those I gave sh*t to for using spacers under their stems'

The Belgian has taken to using them himself – at least for now

Wout van Aert celebrates after winning the 2024 E3 Saxo Classic
(Image credit: Getty Images / Jasper Jacobs)
By James Shrubsall
published

Injury-hit Wout van Aert has offered an apology to any fellow riders he has made fun of in the past for using spacers under their handlebar stems.

The apology was only made tongue-in-cheek though – it came in the title of his latest Strava activity, which saw the Belgian riding a mountain bike with gravel tyres and, of course, spacers under the stem.

