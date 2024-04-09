Wout van Aert showers for first time in 12 days, posts on Strava

Visma-Lease a Bike rider 'starting to feel a little bit like myself again' after Dwars door Vlaanderen crash

Wout van Aert smiling with a Strava post embedded on top saying 'first shower in 12 days'
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson
published

Wout van Aert has showered for the first time in almost two weeks following his heavy crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen

The Belgian suffered a broken collarbone, fractured ribs, a fractured sternum and extensive road rash when he hit the tarmac in the cobbled Classic last month. He underwent surgery days later, and is now slowly returning to fitness. 

