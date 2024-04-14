‘It feels really good’ - Tom Pidcock finally tastes victory at the Amstel Gold Race

The Ineos Grenadiers rider took the win in a four-man sprint at the finish

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joseph Lycett
By Joseph Lycett
published

After finishing second and third in previous editions of the Amstel Gold Race, Tom Pidcock finally got to stand on the top step of the podium, as he took his first victory of the season ahead of Marc Hirschi, Tiesj Benoot and Mauri Vansevenant in the sprint to the line at the end of a very attritional race.

Pidcock came very close to taking the victory at this race in 2021, narrowly missing out to Wout van Aert in a photo finish that was later deemed to have been placed in the incorrect position. Pidcock jokingly addressed this in his post-race interview, as he said “I was going to say ‘yeah it’s great to win for the second time’, but that might create some controversy”.

