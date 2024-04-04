Jonas Vingegaard breaks collarbone and 'several' ribs, Remco Evenepoel also breaks collarbone in Itzulia crash

Tour de France champion in hospital and set for recovery period

Jonas Vingegaard in a yellow Visma jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson
published

Reigning Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) has suffered a broken collarbone and "several" broken ribs in a crash at Itzulia Basque Country, his team has revealed. 

Meanwhile, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) broke his collarbone and shoulder blade in the same crash.

