Tom Pidcock unable to bear weight on right leg after Itzulia Basque Country crash

British rider crashed during recon of opening stage time trial last weekend and injured his right hip

Tom Pidcock
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By Tom Thewlis
published

Tom Pidcock has said that he is still unable to bear weight through his right leg after his crash last weekend at Itzulia Basque Country. 

The British rider crashed during a recon ride of the opening stage time trial and was pulled from the race by his team, Ineos Grenadiers. 

