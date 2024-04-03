Tom Pidcock unable to bear weight on right leg after Itzulia Basque Country crash

Tom Pidcock has said that he is still unable to bear weight through his right leg after his crash last weekend at Itzulia Basque Country.

The British rider crashed during a recon ride of the opening stage time trial and was pulled from the race by his team, Ineos Grenadiers.

Pidcock was sent to hospital for examination where scans revealed that he had suffered no fractures. However, the 24-year-old said on Instagram yesterday evening that he is still unable to put weight through his right side after the crash.

He also said that he is waiting on further scan results to discover the extent of any potential injury.

"Thanks for everyone’s messages after my crash,” Pidcock wrote. “Currently cannot weight bear on my right leg and awaiting further scans but still hopefully it’s nothing serious."

A video, circulating on social media at the weekend, showed Pidcock being carried from an Ineos Grenadiers vehicle to a waiting ambulance after the crash.

In a video update, released by the team on Monday, Pidcock explained that he had been thrown off balance by the wind in the build up to his crash.

"The wind took me out on one of the corners on the circuit. I've hit my hip pretty hard and I can't bear any weight on it at all," Pidcock initially said. "So yeah, I am heading home now. I have had some scans but they didn't show anything, but we will keep looking at it over the next couple of days because it doesn’t feel very nice."

Itzulia Basque Country was to be Pidcock’s first stage race since his top ten result at Tirreno-Adriatico last month. An increased focus on stage races was a part of the team’s plan for the British rider in the build up to this summer’s Tour de France.

Pidcock was also set to ride the Amstel-Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège in the coming weeks. It is not yet known how much of an impact the crash will have on his upcoming schedule.

The Yorkshireman finished second to Remco Evenepoel at last year’s edition of Liège and was widely considered as being a potential favourite again this time out, as well as finishing third at Amstel.