Wout van Aert strikes again in reduced bunch sprint on stage 7 of Vuelta a España

Primož Roglič goes on the offensive before defending champion Sepp Kuss sets up the win for his teammate

Team Visma&#039;s Wout van Aert celebrates winning the stage 7 of La Vuelta a Espana cycling tour, a 180.5 km race between Archidona and Cordoba, on August 23, 2024. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)
Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) claimed his second victory of the 2024 Vuelta a España on stage 7, triumphing from a mini bunch that had been heavily reduced on the late climb of the Alto del 14%. 

As Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) launched a volley of attacks on the category-2 climb, collecting bonus seconds on at the top, the lead group was cut to 30 riders, and a crucial absentee was Van Aert’s chief sprinting adversary, Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuinck), who was already dropped but ended up crashing across the crest of the climb in a bizarre touch of wheels. 

