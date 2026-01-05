'Everything is fleeting, it'll be the same for me' – Mathieu van der Poel in reflective mood as dominance continues

The Dutch star says age has allowed him to appreciate and reflect on his achievements

Mathieu van der Poel on his way to winning the Zonhoven World Cup cyclo-cross, January 4 2026.
Cyclo-cross and Classics star Mathieu van der Poel says he is enjoying riding – and winning – more as he gets older, and finds himself able to reflect on his achievements more than ever.

Now 30, the Alpecin-Premier Tech star was speaking at the weekend following his win at the Zonhoven cyclo-cross UCI World Cup round in Belgium – his fifth World Cup victory this season, and ninth consecutive win on the trot. He has won nine CX races from nine this season, after eight from eight last year.

"It's looking good. I haven't made it a goal for the season, though…" he said. "It's still possible to win the general classification this way, so we'll see."

Milan-San Remo – nicknamed La Primavera (spring) though often anything but – is the first of these two dates, coming on March 21 and a trifling seven weeks after the end of the cyclo-cross season. Paris-Roubaix marks the climax of the cobbled Classics three weeks later on April 12.

