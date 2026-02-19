US bike infrastructure faces major funding cuts; SRAM, Shimano, Trek and others sound the alarm

Bicycle infrastructure funding in the United States is at risk.

As Congress begins drafting its next national transportation bill, a coalition of major bike brands and advocacy groups is warning that federal investment in bike lanes, trails and road safety programs could face significant cuts.

This month, more than 1,100 organisations signed a joint letter to leaders of the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee and Senate Environment & Public Works Committee, warning that funding streams supporting bike lanes, trails, Safe Routes to School projects and other active transportation projects could be weakened or even eliminated in upcoming legislation.

The signatories include some of the biggest names in the bike industry, including Shimano, SRAM, DT Swiss, Trek, Lauf Cycles, Brompton Bicycle Inc., Cane Creek Cycling Components and TIME Bicycles, alongside advocacy and outdoor organisations.

"The future of federal programs that invest in safe walking and biking infrastructure is at risk when it is most needed," the coalition states, pointing to worsening road safety trends.

"Twenty people die while walking every single day in this country. Now is not the time to eliminate federal funding for trails, walking and biking."

As previously reported by Cycling Weekly, U.S. cycling fatalities are on a multi-decade high. The most recent National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data shows that 1,105 bicyclists were killed in traffic crashes in 2022 alone. That equates to about 21 cyclist fatalities per week nationwide.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Infrastructure investment is central to reversing that trend, the coalition argues. And beyond safety, it is also an economic and public well-being driver.

In the letter, the coalition states that projects such as bike lanes, sidewalks and trail networks "increase mobility choices; improve safety; create strong, connected communities; provide economic opportunities and job creation; and save money from health benefits and low-cost travel."

Currently, the Transportation Alternatives (TA) Programme is the largest dedicated federal funding source for active transportation. Since 1991, TA has delivered roughly $17 billion in funding, supporting more than 42,500 miles of multi-use trails and thousands of local cycling and pedestrian projects nationwide. For context, TA accounts for only about 2–3% of federal surface transportation funding under the current infrastructure law.

With that law set to expire on Sept. 30, 2026, Congress is now renegotiating how billions in mobility funding will be spent — and advocates fear dedicated infrastructure programmes like TA could be scaled back in the process.

In a press release accompanying the letter, the coalition warned that there are indications the new bill could potentially "only fund vehicle infrastructure."

Representative Sam Graves (R-MO), the chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, already said as much, stating:

"It’s going to be a traditional highway bill — that means building roads and bridges, laying asphalt, pouring concrete….We’re not going to be spending money on murals and train stations or bike paths or walking paths."

Fearing this loss of funding, the coalition is urging lawmakers to "maintain and enhance robust investments and safety provisions for bicycling and walking infrastructure," including strengthening TA funding, preserving bike project eligibility across federal grant programmes and continuing safety initiatives focused on vulnerable road users.

Signatories note that TA funding already falls short of demand, with grant applications exceeding available funds by roughly four to one. Weakening the programme, they argue, would directly undermine national safety, mobility and economic goals, with the federal investment in active transportation currently contributing more than $34 billion annually to the U.S. economy, according to research cited in the letter.

While the appeal is directed at lawmakers, organisers have also launched a public push urging riders and industry stakeholders to contact members of Congress.