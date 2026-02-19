US bike infrastructure faces major funding cuts; SRAM, Shimano, Trek and others sound the alarm

More than 1,100 organisations urge Congress to protect federal funding for bike and active transportation infrastructure

Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
By
published
A bike lane
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bicycle infrastructure funding in the United States is at risk.

As Congress begins drafting its next national transportation bill, a coalition of major bike brands and advocacy groups is warning that federal investment in bike lanes, trails and road safety programs could face significant cuts.

Currently, the Transportation Alternatives (TA) Programme is the largest dedicated federal funding source for active transportation. Since 1991, TA has delivered roughly $17 billion in funding, supporting more than 42,500 miles of multi-use trails and thousands of local cycling and pedestrian projects nationwide. For context, TA accounts for only about 2–3% of federal surface transportation funding under the current infrastructure law.

With that law set to expire on Sept. 30, 2026, Congress is now renegotiating how billions in mobility funding will be spent — and advocates fear dedicated infrastructure programmes like TA could be scaled back in the process.

"It’s going to be a traditional highway bill — that means building roads and bridges, laying asphalt, pouring concrete….We’re not going to be spending money on murals and train stations or bike paths or walking paths."

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from the Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon, she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a journalist for two decades, including 12 years in cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.