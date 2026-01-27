'Our neighbors are being unlawfully detained, harassed and murdered' - Salsa Cycles calls for action following death of Minneapolis cyclist Alex Pretti

Bicycle brand Salsa Cycles, owned by Minnesota-based distributor Quality Bicycle Products (QBP), today issued a strongly worded political statement urging the cycling community to contact elected officials and advocate for change following the fatal shooting of local cyclist Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents.

"Our neighbors are being unlawfully detained, harassed and murdered at the hands of the federal immigration enforcement agents," Salsa Cycles wrote in its statement. "Now is the time to speak up and stand up.”

Pretti, 37, was an intensive care nurse at the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Health Care System and a member of the Twin Cities cycling community. He was shot and killed on January 24 during an encounter with federal immigration enforcement officers in Minneapolis as part of a broader operation that has drawn large protests and unrest in the city. The shooting was the second widely reported fatal use of force by federal agents in Minneapolis this month.

In its statement, Salsa Cycles directed followers to use usa.gov/elected-officials to find and contact their representatives. It also encouraged cyclists to take part in, or organise, community rides in solidarity.

"Community is important in times like this," Salsa Cycles states. "Alex Pretti was a member of our local cycling community...We encourage you to come ride with us, host a ride in your community, or simply go ride in solidarity on Saturday."

The brand specifically highlighted a "Unity Ride" being organised by Minneapolis bike shop Angry Catfish, where Pretti was a customer.

"Alex was one of us, could’ve been any of us, so as we mourn, all of us can come together in unity to remember Alex for what he was. A kind and caring soul put on this earth to be the light for others," the shop shared.

"We’ve gathered together a community of cyclists to remember Alex Pretti. Please join in, near or far this Saturday...We are many but we stand together as one."

QBP's Frostbike return in question

QBP released a separate message earlier this week to registrants of its annual Frostbike industry event.

Part expo, part educational and networking event, Frostbike is slated to return this year after a four-year hiatus, with the show's focus on industry trends and new product launches from QBP-owned brands including Surly Bikes, Salsa Cycles and 45NRTH.

In its statement to attendees, QBP said it was "heartbroken, angry, and resolute on supporting our community," while noting that it is evaluating whether Frostbike will proceed as planned among the ongoing unrest.

"We are hopeful that the coming week brings meaningful de-escalation that reduces risk and fear for our community," the company stated. "If conditions change and we believe the event can be held without compromising attendee safety, we will remain open to moving forward as planned. Our ultimate responsibility is to make the decision that best protects all those who attend."

This is an ongoing story. Investigations into the shooting are continuing, and plans for Frostbike remain under review. QBP said it will continue to communicate with registrants as conditions develop. Meanwhile, Angry Catfish is populating its Instagram with solidarity rides across the country.

Cycling Weekly reached out to Quality Bicycle Products for additional comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.