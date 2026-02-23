Trek sues U.S. government to recover duties paid under voided IEEPA tariffs

With billions in duties collected under IEEPA, importers are filing lawsuits to secure repayment

Trek
As reported on Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down sweeping global tariffs imposed by President Trump under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The Court also ruled that companies are entitled to refunds of the extra duties paid in the past year, but it did not clarify how or when those funds will be recouped.

That uncertainty has prompted a new wave of protective legal filings from importers, shifting the focus from the legality of those tariffs to the billions of dollars collected under them.

