Trek sues U.S. government to recover duties paid under voided IEEPA tariffs

As reported on Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down sweeping global tariffs imposed by President Trump under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The Court also ruled that companies are entitled to refunds of the extra duties paid in the past year, but it did not clarify how or when those funds will be recouped.

That uncertainty has prompted a new wave of protective legal filings from importers, shifting the focus from the legality of those tariffs to the billions of dollars collected under them.

Anticipating a possible refund battle, Trek Bicycle Corporation was among the early filers, submitting a protective complaint in December with the U.S. Court of International Trade seeking repayment of tariffs collected under IEEPA.

Bicycle Retailer & Industry News reports that in this pre-ruling complaint, the court was asked to block further collection of the duties and order refunds with interest and legal costs. The case was docketed, and proceedings were paused pending a final, unappealable decision in Trump v. V.O.S. Selections, Inc., which concluded last Friday and addressed the legality of the tariffs. That case was brought in part by Vermont-based cycling apparel company Terry Precision Cycling.

Immediate reaction to the ruling suggests any near-term benefits for the bicycle market may be limited, as President Trump has already signalled plans to pursue replacement tariffs under alternate authority, and companies have stated that, historically, recouping refunds have been timely or unsuccessful.

Still, legal experts say companies that can afford litigation costs may be better positioned to protect their refund rights and potentially accelerate the recovery process.

For now, Trek is the only bicycle company publicly pursuing tariff refunds through the courts, and we will continue to follow developments as they unfold.