Visma-Lease a Bike looking for new lead sponsor to compete with super-teams

Visma to stay on board as partner, as talks progressing over new funding

Visma-Lease a Bike
Visma-Lease a Bike are looking for a new lead sponsor in order to compete with cycling's super-teams, Cycling Weekly understands.

The Dutch team, which has both men's and Women's WorldTour outfits, are looking for new investment, with talks over new sponsorship ongoing. Norwegian software company Visma will stay on board as a partner, but will no longer be front-and-centre of the team, should a deal be completed.

