Maxim Van Gils out for 'months' after fracturing pelvis in finishing straight crash

Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe rider Maxim Van Gils will miss ‘months’ of racing, his team has said, after he fractured his pelvis in a finish-line crash at the Clásica Jaén on Monday.

The Belgian came down in the final meters of the Spanish one-day race, as he opened his sprint for second place against Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5) and Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG). Christen was later disqualified by the commissaires, having appeared to deviate to the left, veering towards the barriers and across Van Gils's line.

Afterwards, Van Gils was shown writhing in pain on the ground. He did not finish the race, which Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) won with a 55km solo attack. Pidcock finished second, while Wellens’s new team-mate Benoît Cosnefroy placed third.

A statement from Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, released on Monday evening, read: “After today’s crash, medical examinations confirmed that Maxim Van Gils has sustained a pelvic fracture.

“Maxim will miss the upcoming months of racing.

“The whole team stands behind you, Maxim – every step of the way.”

Replying to the statement on X, UAE Team Emirates-XRG manager Joxean Fernández Matxin wrote: “Ohhh so sorry, this is bad news…!!!!! Wishing him a full recovery.”

According to ProCyclingStats, Van Gils was due to compete in the Vuelta a Andalucía, Milan-San Remo, Tirreno-Adriatico and Itzulia Basque Country in the coming months. His programme has now been adjusted on the website to show a potential return at Amstel Gold Race on 19 April, although this has not been confirmed by his team.

Belgian publication Het Laatste Nieuws reports that Van Gils will not require surgery on his injury, but will have to stay off the bike for four to six weeks before returning to training.

The 26-year-old had enjoyed a promising start to 2026; he won his opening race day – a team time trial at the Trofeo Ses Salines – and placed third at the Trofeo Andratx-Pollença, which his team-mate Remco Evenepoel won.

Since its inception in 2022, the Clásica Jaén, has been considered the Spanish cousin of Strade Bianche, thanks to its six gravel sectors. Previous winners include Alexey Lutsenko, Tadej Pogačar, Oier Lazkano and Michał Kwiatkowski.