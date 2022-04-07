Amstel Gold Race: Everything you need to know about the Ardennes Classic
All the information you need ahead of the men's and women's races, taking place on Sunday April 10
Where: Netherlands
When: April 10, 2022
Rank: UCI WorldTour
The Amstel Gold Race is one of the Ardennes Classics (despite being situated in the Netherlands) and takes place on Sunday April 10, 2022. The only UCI WorldTour event in the Netherlands, the race will switch its usual dates with Paris-Roubaix due to the French elections.
The first of the three Ardennes, before La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the race is generally a hotly contested affair.
Taking a place on the UCI WorldTour and the UCI Women's WorldTour, both the men's and women's races draw in some of the top riders in the world.
In the 2021 men's race Wout van Aert managed to beat Tom Pidcock and Maximillian Schachmann to the line first, while Marianne Vos beat compatriots Demi Vollering and Annemiek Van Vleuten to secure victory in the women's race.
>>> Iconic Places: The Cauberg
Amstel Gold Race 2022 route
Men's race
The 57th edition of the men's race will feature the same narrow roads, short, sharp ascents, twists and turns expected from the Ardennes Classics.
The route changed dramatically in 2017, with the Cauberg finish extended to almost 2km further on from the top, with the Bemelerberg signalling the final climb instead.
The 263km men's route changed slightly in 2018 and it stayed the same for 2019, with a distance of 265.7km. The race shortened slightly to 216.75km last year to enable the race to proceed, but this year riders will face 254.1km, covering 33 hills in total.
Kicking off in the Maastricht, Amstel Gold Race features its first hill just 9km into the race, with the Slingerberg. The southern Netherlands region of the hilly Limburg heavily features during the race, with challenging climbs featuring multiple times throughout the race. The Cauberg, for example, is navigated three times.
The Keuterberg climb, at 22% gradient - albeit for a short distance - could prove pivotal in the race, but there will still be 21km left in the race once the riders have ascended the Cauberg for the final time.
From there, the route covers the narrow roads to the foot of the Bemelerberg climb, before moving through Terblijt. Little time will be left in the race from this point, with the arrival in Vilt determining the winner of the Classic.
Women's race
The women's race is 128.5km long, featuring 19 hills. The Cauberg climb is the last of the day, before a 1.6km run-in to the line.
Starting in the Maastricht, over 7km of zigzag roads leads the women through the Limburg region. Multiple hills will come thick and fast from there on, with the 800m Cauberg, averaging 6.5%, navigated four time in total.
The first time after the Cauberg, the riders will pass the finish line before completing three laps of a 17.9km circuit - featuring the Geulhemmerberg/Bemelerberg/Cauberg combo. After the final lap of the race, the riders will face a 1.6km stretch to the finish.
Men's Amstel Gold Race 2022 provisional start list
Jumbo-Visma
BENOOT Tiesj
LAPORTE Christophe
DUMOULIN Tom
VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
TEUNISSEN Mike
ROOSEN Timo
VAN EMDEN Jos
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl
ASGREEN Kasper
BAGIOLI Andrea
BALLERINI Davide
VAN TRICHT Stan
SÉNÉCHAL Florian
ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
STEIMLE Jannik
Ineos Grenadiers
TURNER Ben
VAN BAARLE Dylan
ROWE Luke
KWIATKOWSKI Michał
NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
SHEFFIELD Magnus
DE PLUS Laurens
Bora-Hansgrohe
UIJTDEBROEKS Cian
ALEOTTI Giovanni
GAMPER Patrick
KOCH Jonas
SCHELLING Ide
Lotto Soudal
CAMPENAERTS Victor
GILBERT Philippe
KRON Andreas
WELLENS Tim
HOLMES Matthew
GRIGNARD Sébastien
VAN GILS Maxim
Trek-Segafredo
THEUNS Edward
BARONCINI Filippo
HOOLE Daan
KAMP Alexander
LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
SIMMONS Quinn
SKUJIŅŠ Toms
VERGAERDE Otto
EF Education-Easy Post
BETTIOL Alberto
VALGREN Michael
VAN DEN BERG Julius
DOULL Owain
KEUKELEIRE Jens
LANGEVELD Sebastian
VAN DEN BERG Marijn
Bahrain-Victorious
HAIG Jack
MACIEJUK Filip
MOHORIČ Matej
SÜTTERLIN Jasha
TEUNS Dylan
TRATNIK Jan
WRIGHT Fred
Cofidis
ALLEGAERT Piet
ARMÉE Sander
COQUARD Bryan
KREDER Wesley
RENARD Alexis
VANBILSEN Kenneth
WALLAYS Jelle
Team DSM
KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
DEGENKOLB John
DENZ Nico
DONOVAN Mark
MAYRHOFER Marius
PEDERSEN Casper
VERMAERKE Kevin
Movistar
ARANBURU Alex
GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
GONZÁLEZ Abner
JACOBS Johan
RANGEL COSTA Vinicius
ELOSEGUI Iñigo
KANTER Max
Astana Qazaqstan
BASSO Leonardo
BATTISTELLA Samuele
BOARO Manuele
FEDOROV Yevgeniy
LUTSENKO Alexey
MOSCON Gianni
VELASCO Simone
Groupama-FDJ
KÜNG Stefan
GENIETS Kevin
LE GAC Olivier
LIENHARD Fabian
MADOUAS Valentin
PACHER Quentin
LUDVIGSSON Tobias
Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
BAKELANTS Jan
BYSTRØM Sven Erik
CLAEYS Dimitri
PASQUALON Andrea
PLANCKAERT Baptiste
VAN DER HOORN Taco
VLIEGEN Loïc
AG2R Citroën Team
CALMEJANE Lilian
CHEREL Mikaël
COSNEFROY Benoît
DEWULF Stan
GODON Dorian
VAN AVERMAET Greg
WARBASSE Larry
UAE Team Emirates
AYUSO Juan
BRUNEL Alexys
FISHER-BLACK Finn
HIRSCHI Marc
MOLANO Juan Sebastián
OLIVEIRA Ivo
TRENTIN Matteo
BikeExchange-Jayco
EDMONDSON Alex
DURBRIDGE Luke
MATTHEWS Michael
SMITH Dion
MEZGEC Luka
MAAS Jan
BALMER Alexandre
Israel-Premier Tech
HERMANS Ben
SAGIV Guy
HOLLENSTEIN Reto
IMPEY Daryl
NEILANDS Krists
WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
STRONG Corbin
Alpecin-Fenix
OLDANI Stefano
RIESEBEEK Oscar
VAN DER POEL Mathieu
BAYER Tobias
DE BONDT Dries
SBARAGLI Kristian
GOGL Michael
Arkéa Samsic
ANACONA Winner
BARGUIL Warren
CAPIOT Amaury
GUGLIELMI Simon
OWSIAN Łukasz
RUSSO Clément
SWIFT Connor
TotalEnergies
SIMON Julien
OSS Daniel
TERPSTRA Niki
SAGAN Peter
DUJARDIN Sandy
SOUPE Geoffrey
TURGIS Anthony
Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
VAN ROOY Kenneth
BERCKMOES Jenno
VAN POUCKE Aaron
APERS Ruben
HERREGODTS Rune
VERWILST Aaron
BRAET Vito
Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
LIVYNS Arjen
MEENS Johan
MOLLY Kenny
PAASSCHENS Mathijs
PEYSKENS Dimitri
TIETEMA Bas
WIRTGEN Tom
B&B Hotels - KTM
BONNAMOUR Franck
KORETZKY Victor
CHEVALIER Maxime
FERASSE Thibault
JAUREGUI Quentin
LIETAER Eliot
WARLOP Jordi
Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
BATTAGLIN Enrico
CAÑAVERAL Johnatan
FIORELLI Filippo
GABBURO Davide
RASTELLI Luca
TONELLI Alessandro
ZANA Filippo
Women's Amstel Gold Race 2022 provisional start list
Jumbo-Visma
VOS Marianne
HENDERSON Anna
KOSTER Anouska
MARKUS Riejanne
LABECKI Coryn
BEEKHUIS Teuntje
Team SD Worx
VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
VOLLERING Demi
SHACKLEY Anna
FISHER-BLACK Niamh
VAS Blanka
MOOLMAN Ashleigh
Trek-Segafredo
BALSAMO Elisa
BRAND Lucinda
THOMAS Leah
VAN ANROOIJ Shirin
CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
WILES Tayler
VAN DIJK Ellen
Canyon//SRAM Racing
AMIALIUSIK Alena
CHABBEY Elise
CROMWELL Tiffany
HARVEY Mikayla
NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
PALADIN Soraya
Movistar Team
VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
GIGANTE Sarah
MARTÍN Sara
PATIÑO Paula Andrea
SIERRA Arlenis
AALERUD Katrine
EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
BANKS Elizabeth
DOEBEL-HICKOK Kristabel
EWERS Veronica
SHAPIRA Omer
SMITH Abi
STEPHENS Lauren
Team DSM
CURINIER Léa
GEORGI Pfeiffer
KIRCHMANN Leah
LABOUS Juliette
LIPPERT Liane
MACKAIJ Floortje
UAE Team ADQ
BERTIZZOLO Sofia
BUJAK Eugenia
GARCÍA Mavi
MAGNALDI Erica
PINTAR Urša
WRIGHT Sophie
Liv Racing Xstra
JACKSON Alison
JASKULSKA Marta
KOREVAAR Jeanne
NEUMANOVA Tereza
STULTIENS Sabrina
TON Quinty
FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
CAVALLI Marta
CHAPMAN Brodie
FAHLIN Emilia
LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
MUZIC Évita
WIEL Jade
UNO-X Pro Cycling Team
AHTOSALO Anniina
BARNES Hannah
LOWDEN Joss
LUDWIG Hannah
OLAUSSON Wilma
YSLAND Anne Dorthe
Human Powered Health
BUYSMAN Nina
CHRISTIE Henrietta
CLOUSE Katie
MALCOTTI Barbara
RAAIJMAKERS Marit
YONAMINE Eri
Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
BAUR Caroline
CANTERA Ines
DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara
STERN Léa
STIASNY Petra
ZABELINSKAYA Olga
Team BikeExchange-Jayco
FAULKNER Kristen
MANLY Alexandra
ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby
SANTESTEBAN Ane
SPRATT Amanda
WILLIAMS Georgia
GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
BAKS Marissa
COLBORNE Henrietta
DE VRIES Femke
VAN DE WETERING Carola
VAN NECK Melissa
WELMERS Petra
Le Col-Wahoo
HOLDEN Elizabeth
MERINO Eider
TOWERS Alice
VAN DER DUIN Maike
VANDENBULCKE Jesse
VERHULST Gladys
Parkhotel Valkenburg
BREDEWOLD Mischa
DE GAST Belle
GERRITSE Femke
LIMPENS Pien
SCHOENS Quinty
VAN BOKHOVEN Julia
Valcar-Travel & Service
ARZUFFI Alice Maria
BARIL Olivia
KUMIEGA Karolina
PERSICO Silvia
PIRRONE Elena
STANNARD Elizabeth
Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
BRAAM Danique
CLAES Lotte
DE ROECK Naomi
JANSEN Noa
JONGERIUS Claudia
KULYNYCH Olha
Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
SALAZAR Lizbeth Yareli
ALESSIO Camilla
ASENCIO Laura
CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
LACH Marta
NILSSON Hanna
VIECELI Lara
AG Insurance-NXTG Team
AERNOUTS Amber
ARENS Maureen
BORGSTRÖM Julia
MASETTI Gaia
MEERTENS Lone
SHARPE Amelia
Plantur-Pura
DE BAAT Kim
DE WILDE Julie
GHEKIERE Justine
KASTELIJN Yara
VAN DE VELDE Julie
VAN DER HEIJDEN Inge
Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
DANFORD Georgia
FABER Claire
MÜLLENBERG Lisa
RIJKES Sarah
SCHIFF Carolin
Team Coop-Hitec Products
ANDERSSON Caroline
GÅSKJENN Ingvild
MOHR Mari Hole
NELSON Josie
STEIGENGA Nicole
Amstel Gold Race past winners
Men's
2010: Philippe Gilbert (BEL) Omega Pharma–Lotto
2011: Philippe Gilbert (BEL) Omega Pharma–Lotto
2012: Enrico Gasparotto (ITA) Astana
2013: Roman Kreuziger (CZE) Saxo–Tinkoff
2014: Philippe Gilbert (BEL) BMC Racing Team
2015: Michał Kwiatkowski (POL) Etixx–Quick-Step
2016: Enrico Gasparotto (ITA) Wanty–Groupe Gobert
2017: Philippe Gilbert (BEL) Quick-Step Floors
2018: Michael Valgren (DEN) Astana Pro Team
2019: Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Corendon–Circus
2020: No race
2021: Wout van Aert (BEL) Team Jumbo-Visma
Women's
2001: Debby Mansveld (NED) Vlaanderen T Interim
2002: Leontien van Moorsel (NED) Leontien van Moorsel (NED)
2003: Nicole Cooke (GBR) Pasta Zara–Cogeas
2004-2016: No race
2017: Anna van der Breggen (NED) Boels-Dolmans
2018: Chantel Blaak (NED) Boels-Dolmans
2019: Kasia Niewiadoma (POL) Canyon-SRAM
2020: No race
2021: Marianne Vos (NED) Team Jumbo-Visma
