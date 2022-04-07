Amstel Gold Race: Everything you need to know about the Ardennes Classic

Where: Netherlands

When: April 10, 2022

Rank: UCI WorldTour

The Amstel Gold Race is one of the Ardennes Classics (despite being situated in the Netherlands) and takes place on Sunday April 10, 2022. The only UCI WorldTour event in the Netherlands, the race will switch its usual dates with Paris-Roubaix due to the French elections.

The first of the three Ardennes, before La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the race is generally a hotly contested affair.

Taking a place on the UCI WorldTour and the UCI Women's WorldTour, both the men's and women's races draw in some of the top riders in the world.

In the 2021 men's race Wout van Aert managed to beat Tom Pidcock and Maximillian Schachmann to the line first, while Marianne Vos beat compatriots Demi Vollering and Annemiek Van Vleuten to secure victory in the women's race.

>>> Iconic Places: The Cauberg

Amstel Gold Race 2022 route

Men's race

The 57th edition of the men's race will feature the same narrow roads, short, sharp ascents, twists and turns expected from the Ardennes Classics.

The route changed dramatically in 2017, with the Cauberg finish extended to almost 2km further on from the top, with the Bemelerberg signalling the final climb instead.

The 263km men's route changed slightly in 2018 and it stayed the same for 2019, with a distance of 265.7km. The race shortened slightly to 216.75km last year to enable the race to proceed, but this year riders will face 254.1km, covering 33 hills in total.

Kicking off in the Maastricht, Amstel Gold Race features its first hill just 9km into the race, with the Slingerberg. The southern Netherlands region of the hilly Limburg heavily features during the race, with challenging climbs featuring multiple times throughout the race. The Cauberg, for example, is navigated three times.

The Keuterberg climb, at 22% gradient - albeit for a short distance - could prove pivotal in the race, but there will still be 21km left in the race once the riders have ascended the Cauberg for the final time.

From there, the route covers the narrow roads to the foot of the Bemelerberg climb, before moving through Terblijt. Little time will be left in the race from this point, with the arrival in Vilt determining the winner of the Classic.

Women's race

The women's race is 128.5km long, featuring 19 hills. The Cauberg climb is the last of the day, before a 1.6km run-in to the line.

Starting in the Maastricht, over 7km of zigzag roads leads the women through the Limburg region. Multiple hills will come thick and fast from there on, with the 800m Cauberg, averaging 6.5%, navigated four time in total.

The first time after the Cauberg, the riders will pass the finish line before completing three laps of a 17.9km circuit - featuring the Geulhemmerberg/Bemelerberg/Cauberg combo. After the final lap of the race, the riders will face a 1.6km stretch to the finish.

Men's Amstel Gold Race 2022 provisional start list

Jumbo-Visma

BENOOT Tiesj

LAPORTE Christophe

DUMOULIN Tom

VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan

TEUNISSEN Mike

ROOSEN Timo

VAN EMDEN Jos

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl

ASGREEN Kasper

BAGIOLI Andrea

BALLERINI Davide

VAN TRICHT Stan

SÉNÉCHAL Florian

ŠTYBAR Zdeněk

STEIMLE Jannik

Ineos Grenadiers

TURNER Ben

VAN BAARLE Dylan

ROWE Luke

KWIATKOWSKI Michał

NARVÁEZ Jhonatan

SHEFFIELD Magnus

DE PLUS Laurens

Bora-Hansgrohe

UIJTDEBROEKS Cian

ALEOTTI Giovanni

GAMPER Patrick

KOCH Jonas

SCHELLING Ide

Lotto Soudal

CAMPENAERTS Victor

GILBERT Philippe

KRON Andreas

WELLENS Tim

HOLMES Matthew

GRIGNARD Sébastien

VAN GILS Maxim

Trek-Segafredo

THEUNS Edward

BARONCINI Filippo

HOOLE Daan

KAMP Alexander

LIEPIŅŠ Emīls

SIMMONS Quinn

SKUJIŅŠ Toms

VERGAERDE Otto

EF Education-Easy Post

BETTIOL Alberto

VALGREN Michael

VAN DEN BERG Julius

DOULL Owain

KEUKELEIRE Jens

LANGEVELD Sebastian

VAN DEN BERG Marijn

Bahrain-Victorious

HAIG Jack

MACIEJUK Filip

MOHORIČ Matej

SÜTTERLIN Jasha

TEUNS Dylan

TRATNIK Jan

WRIGHT Fred

Cofidis

ALLEGAERT Piet

ARMÉE Sander

COQUARD Bryan

KREDER Wesley

RENARD Alexis

VANBILSEN Kenneth

WALLAYS Jelle

Team DSM

KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren

DEGENKOLB John

DENZ Nico

DONOVAN Mark

MAYRHOFER Marius

PEDERSEN Casper

VERMAERKE Kevin

Movistar

ARANBURU Alex

GARCÍA CORTINA Iván

GONZÁLEZ Abner

JACOBS Johan

RANGEL COSTA Vinicius

ELOSEGUI Iñigo

KANTER Max

Astana Qazaqstan

BASSO Leonardo

BATTISTELLA Samuele

BOARO Manuele

FEDOROV Yevgeniy

LUTSENKO Alexey

MOSCON Gianni

VELASCO Simone

Groupama-FDJ

KÜNG Stefan

GENIETS Kevin

LE GAC Olivier

LIENHARD Fabian

MADOUAS Valentin

PACHER Quentin

LUDVIGSSON Tobias

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

BAKELANTS Jan

BYSTRØM Sven Erik

CLAEYS Dimitri

PASQUALON Andrea

PLANCKAERT Baptiste

VAN DER HOORN Taco

VLIEGEN Loïc

AG2R Citroën Team

CALMEJANE Lilian

CHEREL Mikaël

COSNEFROY Benoît

DEWULF Stan

GODON Dorian

VAN AVERMAET Greg

WARBASSE Larry

UAE Team Emirates

AYUSO Juan

BRUNEL Alexys

FISHER-BLACK Finn

HIRSCHI Marc

MOLANO Juan Sebastián

OLIVEIRA Ivo

TRENTIN Matteo

BikeExchange-Jayco

EDMONDSON Alex

DURBRIDGE Luke

MATTHEWS Michael

SMITH Dion

MEZGEC Luka

MAAS Jan

BALMER Alexandre

Israel-Premier Tech

HERMANS Ben

SAGIV Guy

HOLLENSTEIN Reto

IMPEY Daryl

NEILANDS Krists

WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads

STRONG Corbin

Alpecin-Fenix

OLDANI Stefano

RIESEBEEK Oscar

VAN DER POEL Mathieu

BAYER Tobias

DE BONDT Dries

SBARAGLI Kristian

GOGL Michael

Arkéa Samsic

ANACONA Winner

BARGUIL Warren

CAPIOT Amaury

GUGLIELMI Simon

OWSIAN Łukasz

RUSSO Clément

SWIFT Connor

TotalEnergies

SIMON Julien

OSS Daniel

TERPSTRA Niki

SAGAN Peter

DUJARDIN Sandy

SOUPE Geoffrey

TURGIS Anthony

Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise

VAN ROOY Kenneth

BERCKMOES Jenno

VAN POUCKE Aaron

APERS Ruben

HERREGODTS Rune

VERWILST Aaron

BRAET Vito

Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB

LIVYNS Arjen

MEENS Johan

MOLLY Kenny

PAASSCHENS Mathijs

PEYSKENS Dimitri

TIETEMA Bas

WIRTGEN Tom

B&B Hotels - KTM

BONNAMOUR Franck

KORETZKY Victor

CHEVALIER Maxime

FERASSE Thibault

JAUREGUI Quentin

LIETAER Eliot

WARLOP Jordi

Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè

BATTAGLIN Enrico

CAÑAVERAL Johnatan

FIORELLI Filippo

GABBURO Davide

RASTELLI Luca

TONELLI Alessandro

ZANA Filippo

Women's Amstel Gold Race 2022 provisional start list

Jumbo-Visma

VOS Marianne

HENDERSON Anna

KOSTER Anouska

MARKUS Riejanne

LABECKI Coryn

BEEKHUIS Teuntje

Team SD Worx

VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal

VOLLERING Demi

SHACKLEY Anna

FISHER-BLACK Niamh

VAS Blanka

MOOLMAN Ashleigh

Trek-Segafredo

BALSAMO Elisa

BRAND Lucinda

THOMAS Leah

VAN ANROOIJ Shirin

CORDON-RAGOT Audrey

LONGO BORGHINI Elisa

WILES Tayler

VAN DIJK Ellen

Canyon//SRAM Racing

AMIALIUSIK Alena

CHABBEY Elise

CROMWELL Tiffany

HARVEY Mikayla

NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna

PALADIN Soraya

Movistar Team

VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek

GIGANTE Sarah

MARTÍN Sara

PATIÑO Paula Andrea

SIERRA Arlenis

AALERUD Katrine

EF Education-TIBCO-SVB

BANKS Elizabeth

DOEBEL-HICKOK Kristabel

EWERS Veronica

SHAPIRA Omer

SMITH Abi

STEPHENS Lauren

Team DSM

CURINIER Léa

GEORGI Pfeiffer

KIRCHMANN Leah

LABOUS Juliette

LIPPERT Liane

MACKAIJ Floortje

UAE Team ADQ

BERTIZZOLO Sofia

BUJAK Eugenia

GARCÍA Mavi

MAGNALDI Erica

PINTAR Urša

WRIGHT Sophie

Liv Racing Xstra

JACKSON Alison

JASKULSKA Marta

KOREVAAR Jeanne

NEUMANOVA Tereza

STULTIENS Sabrina

TON Quinty

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

CAVALLI Marta

CHAPMAN Brodie

FAHLIN Emilia

LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup

MUZIC Évita

WIEL Jade

UNO-X Pro Cycling Team

AHTOSALO Anniina

BARNES Hannah

LOWDEN Joss

LUDWIG Hannah

OLAUSSON Wilma

YSLAND Anne Dorthe

Human Powered Health

BUYSMAN Nina

CHRISTIE Henrietta

CLOUSE Katie

MALCOTTI Barbara

RAAIJMAKERS Marit

YONAMINE Eri

Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad

BAUR Caroline

CANTERA Ines

DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara

STERN Léa

STIASNY Petra

ZABELINSKAYA Olga

Team BikeExchange-Jayco

FAULKNER Kristen

MANLY Alexandra

ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby

SANTESTEBAN Ane

SPRATT Amanda

WILLIAMS Georgia

GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling

BAKS Marissa

COLBORNE Henrietta

DE VRIES Femke

VAN DE WETERING Carola

VAN NECK Melissa

WELMERS Petra

Le Col-Wahoo

HOLDEN Elizabeth

MERINO Eider

TOWERS Alice

VAN DER DUIN Maike

VANDENBULCKE Jesse

VERHULST Gladys

Parkhotel Valkenburg

BREDEWOLD Mischa

DE GAST Belle

GERRITSE Femke

LIMPENS Pien

SCHOENS Quinty

VAN BOKHOVEN Julia

Valcar-Travel & Service

ARZUFFI Alice Maria

BARIL Olivia

KUMIEGA Karolina

PERSICO Silvia

PIRRONE Elena

STANNARD Elizabeth

Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport

BRAAM Danique

CLAES Lotte

DE ROECK Naomi

JANSEN Noa

JONGERIUS Claudia

KULYNYCH Olha

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling

SALAZAR Lizbeth Yareli

ALESSIO Camilla

ASENCIO Laura

CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia

LACH Marta

NILSSON Hanna

VIECELI Lara

AG Insurance-NXTG Team

AERNOUTS Amber

ARENS Maureen

BORGSTRÖM Julia

MASETTI Gaia

MEERTENS Lone

SHARPE Amelia

Plantur-Pura

DE BAAT Kim

DE WILDE Julie

GHEKIERE Justine

KASTELIJN Yara

VAN DE VELDE Julie

VAN DER HEIJDEN Inge

Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch

DANFORD Georgia

FABER Claire

MÜLLENBERG Lisa

RIJKES Sarah

SCHIFF Carolin

Team Coop-Hitec Products

ANDERSSON Caroline

GÅSKJENN Ingvild

MOHR Mari Hole

NELSON Josie

STEIGENGA Nicole

Amstel Gold Race past winners

Men's

2010: Philippe Gilbert (BEL) Omega Pharma–Lotto

2011: Philippe Gilbert (BEL) Omega Pharma–Lotto

2012: Enrico Gasparotto (ITA) Astana

2013: Roman Kreuziger (CZE) Saxo–Tinkoff

2014: Philippe Gilbert (BEL) BMC Racing Team

2015: Michał Kwiatkowski (POL) Etixx–Quick-Step

2016: Enrico Gasparotto (ITA) Wanty–Groupe Gobert

2017: Philippe Gilbert (BEL) Quick-Step Floors

2018: Michael Valgren (DEN) Astana Pro Team

2019: Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Corendon–Circus

2020: No race

2021: Wout van Aert (BEL) Team Jumbo-Visma

Women's

2001: Debby Mansveld (NED) Vlaanderen T Interim

2002: Leontien van Moorsel (NED) Leontien van Moorsel (NED)

2003: Nicole Cooke (GBR) Pasta Zara–Cogeas

2004-2016: No race

2017: Anna van der Breggen (NED) Boels-Dolmans

2018: Chantel Blaak (NED) Boels-Dolmans

2019: Kasia Niewiadoma (POL) Canyon-SRAM

2020: No race

2021: Marianne Vos (NED) Team Jumbo-Visma