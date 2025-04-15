Remco Evenepoel hails end of 'dark period' and announces racing return

Olympic champion says comeback from training crash has been 'the hardest battle of my life so far'

Remco Evenepoel
Remco Evenepoel is set to return to racing on Friday at Brabantse Pijl in Belgium after coming through what he described as a "dark period" sidelined with injury.

The double Olympic champion was left with multiple fractures after being doored by the driver of a Belgian postal vehicle while training last winter. As well as breaking his shoulder blade, hand and ribs, the 25-year-old dislocated his collarbone and sustained nerve damage as a result.

