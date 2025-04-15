Remco Evenepoel hails end of 'dark period' and announces racing return

Remco Evenepoel is set to return to racing on Friday at Brabantse Pijl in Belgium after coming through what he described as a "dark period" sidelined with injury.

The double Olympic champion was left with multiple fractures after being doored by the driver of a Belgian postal vehicle while training last winter. As well as breaking his shoulder blade, hand and ribs, the 25-year-old dislocated his collarbone and sustained nerve damage as a result.

The Belgian has not yet raced this year, last competing at Il Lombardia in October.

Ahead of his return to competition on Friday, Evenepoel shared an emotional post on Instagram, saying his comeback has been "the hardest battle of my life so far".

"After days, weeks, months of waiting and waiting, I can finally look towards my first races. The way to where I am now has been very hard and challenging," he wrote.

"Mentally and physically, I can honestly say that I have been under the ground and really doubted a lot of my future."

In his post, the Belgian underlined his gratitude for his wife, Oumi, who supported him through his rehabilitation.

"I want to show you all who really has been there for me," he said. "In first place (of course), my lovely wife Oumi! Passing this whole dark period with me has not been easy. The way you worked hard to pass all your exams was unseen! That combined with me being injured and mentally down, I can only say: thank you so much for everything habiba.

"Every day, you came up with a lesson. You have been teaching me so much stuff, on all aspects in life! How to get through hard periods, how to stay focused, how to be happy while it is difficult. We had and will still have loads of prayers together, which is such an incredible thing you taught me. And which is such an incredible feeling to share with you!"

As well as thanking his wife, Evenepoel also thanked his parents and the medical team at Soudal Quick-Step, who were also helped his comeback when he crashed into a ravine at Il Lombardia in 2020.

"I definitely have to thank my parents as well for always being there for me. And helping me with whatever it can be! Since I was a very young kid, you guys have been doing everything for me, and I will for sure never forget that!" he said.

"All the medical staff who worked (and are still working) with me during my rehab: THANK YOU. We came from far back, but we made it.. again."

After racing Brabantse Pijl, Evenepoel is expected to compete in the three major Ardennes Classics – Amstel Gold, La Flèche Wallonne, and Liège–Bastogne–Liège, a race he has previously won on two occasions.

His current race programme then includes the Tour de Romandie and Critérium du Dauphiné ahead of a return to the Tour de France this summer. Evenepoel finished third on his debut at the Grand Tour last year and will face Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar once again in July.