Remco Evenepoel is conscious as he is transported to hospital following Il Lombardia crash

Remco Evenepoel is conscious as he is transported to hospital following a crash at Il Lombardia.

The Belgian hit the side of a bridge and fell over into a ravine in the final 50km of racing. A nervous few minutes followed while waiting for news of how bad the crash was, with pictures showing medical staff attending to the 20-year-old who had fallen some distance.

Evenepoel was then transported to Como hospital, with Deceuninck – Quick-Step saying their rider is currently being assessed by the medical team.

“He is at the Como hospital, where he is conscious and his condition is being assessed by the medical team. We hope to have more news soon,” they said.

Evenepoel had been part of the front group at the Italian Classic at the time of his crash, with Astana’s Jakob Fuglsang going on to win ahead of George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma).

Bora-Hansgrohe’s Max Scachmann also crashed on the run-in to Como after a member of the public drove their car across the road, cutting the German up as he tried to take the corner and avoid the car, then hitting the deck. Television pictures showed Schachmann airing his frustrations and gingerly holding his shoulder as he crossed the line in seventh place.

Crashes also marred stage four of the Critérium du Dauphiné, with Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) forced to abandon the race after a crash on a descent. Race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) was also brought down but finished in the GC group, with his medical team attending to him after the race.

