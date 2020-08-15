Watch: Max Schachmann hit by car that got on to Il Lombardia course

Max Schachmann was hit by a car that got onto the course as he closed in on the finish of Il Lombardia.

Astana’s Jakob Fuglsang had already crossed the finish line to take the Monument win when Schachmann was closing in on a top 10 finish.

As he descended around a bend a member of the public drove onto the course, crossing it to try and get to a side road and right into Schachmann’s path, who fell over his handlebars and hit the deck.

The driver then got out, apologising as Schachmann picked himself up and continued on his way to a seventh-placed finish.

As a TV moto tracked his progress over the final kilometres, the Bora-Hansgrohe rider aired his frustrations while also holding his injured shoulder.

Earlier in the race, Remco Evenepoel crashed over the side of a bridge and into a ravine, regaining consciousness but transported to hospital in a neck brace. Deceuninck – Quick-Step say his condition is currently being assessed by a medical team at Como hospital.

Crashes also marred stage four of the Critérium du Dauphiné, with Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) forced to abandon the race after a crash on a descent. Race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) was also brought down but finished in the GC group, with his medical team attending to him after the race.