Remco Evenepoel reveals nerve damage could slow his comeback

James Shrubsall
Remco Evenepoel's recovery from a crash last month, when he was knocked off by an opening car door has hit a bump in the road, after doctors diagnosed nerve damage from a recent scan.

The Olympic champion revealed at the weekend that a scan had shown that a nerve in his injured shoulder had been affected by the crash, and that his recovery would take longer than expected.

