Remco Evenepoel almost 'back on the rollers' after being doored by Belgian post vehicle

Multiple Olympic champion aiming to return to training on the road in February and will tentatively begin riding indoors at the weekend

Remco Evenepoel
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Remco Evenepoel is making progress in his return to fitness after injury and says he will be getting back to indoor cycling at the weekend on his rollers.

The multiple Olympic champion suffered a range of injuries after being doored by a Belgian post vehicle during a training ride in December. Evenepoel required surgery after breaking a rib, his hand and shoulder blade. He also suffered contusions on his lungs and a luxation of his clavicle. The Belgian’s gold S-Works bike was also snapped clean in two by the heavy impact during the incident.

