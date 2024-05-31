Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič return in Critérium du Dauphiné head to head

Two months on from being caught up in the horror crash at Itzulia Basque Country, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) and Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) will return to action at this crucial pre-Tour de France preparation race.

The pair did not finish stage four of Itzulia, with Evenepoel suffering a broken collarbone in the incident, but will once again do battle on French roads with Roglič. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Critérium du Dauphine 2024 stages
StageDateStartFinishTypeLength
12 JuneSaint-Pourčain-sur-SiouleSaint-Pourčain-sur-SiouleHilly174.8km
23 JuneGannatCol de la LogeMountains142km
34 JuneCelles-sur-DurolleLes EstablesMountains181.2km
45 JuneSaint-Germain-LavalNeuliseITT34.4km
56 JuneAmplepuisSaint-PriestHilly200.2km
67 JuneHauterivesLe Collet d’AllevardMountains173.2km
78 June AlbertvilleSamoëns 1600Mountains145.5km
89 JuneThônesPlateau des GlièresMountains152.5km

