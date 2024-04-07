Van der Poel ‘in a different league’ at Paris-Roubaix, says Mads Pedersen

Former world champion forced to settle for third on the podium behind Van der Poel and Jasper Philipsen

Mads Pedersen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By Tom Thewlis
published

Mads Pedersen said that despite being on his best level, there was simply no way of beating Mathieu van der Poel at Paris-Roubaix

The Dane was part of the select group that formed prior to Van der Poel launching his Roubaix winning move. But once the world champion took off up the road, Pedersen said there was little he could do to respond. 

