Mathieu van der Poel ‘unable to explain’ long range, Paris-Roubaix winning attack

The world champion launched his race winning move on the Orchie cobbled sector, almost 60 kilometres from the Roubaix velodrome

Mathieu van der Poel
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By Tom Thewlis
published

Mathieu van der Poel was ‘unable to explain’ the decision making behind his breathtaking, long-range attack at Paris-Roubaix on Sunday afternoon. 

After attacking nearly 60 kilometres from the finish on the Orchies cobbled sector, the Dutchman soared to a second successive Roubaix title, completing a stunning afternoon for his Alpecin-Deceuninck team at the Hell of the North

