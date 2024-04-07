Mathieu van der Poel ‘unable to explain’ long range, Paris-Roubaix winning attack

Mathieu van der Poel was ‘unable to explain’ the decision making behind his breathtaking, long-range attack at Paris-Roubaix on Sunday afternoon.

After attacking nearly 60 kilometres from the finish on the Orchies cobbled sector, the Dutchman soared to a second successive Roubaix title, completing a stunning afternoon for his Alpecin-Deceuninck team at the Hell of the North.

Last year, Jasper Philipsen took second place behind Van der Poel and the exact same scenario unfolded on Sunday afternoon, with Philipsen sprinting to second once more.

Van der Poel told the media that he had reaped the benefits of a stint training in Spain in between the two Monuments.

"I just felt really good already for a long time," he said. "Today was my best day so far of this Classics season for sure. Also, the team was really incredible today, I'm just so happy."

The world champion was unable to explain why he chose to attack from such a distance, but said that the lack of cooperation in the lead group eventually forced his hand. He said that he hadn’t made a specific pre-race plan, preferring to race on instinct as the race developed around him.

"I just thought it was a good moment there," he explained. "We were with quite a small group as well and cooperation wasn't really good in the group. I just wanted to make it a hard final from there and I think that's always my strength to make it a hard final. I didn't expect to be alone from this cobblestone sector, but I had a nice gap. It was also mostly a tailwind to the finish line, so I knew that I could hold it"

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I never really make a plan," he added. "They [team management] asked me this time to communicate when I was going to attack and I did, so they were aware of it but I also didn't expect to be alone after one attack.

"But it gives you wings of course if you have a nice gap immediately. If you hear on the radio that the gap is increasing all the time then you have a good chance of making it to the finish line.

"I just tried to be really focused, especially on the cobblestone sectors. I just try to avoid taking unnecessary risks and like I said I felt really good today so I could enjoy it a bit."

Racing on instinct

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Van der Poel also won Flanders with a huge solo attack. When asked whether his long range Roubaix victory was better, he said it was difficult to compare the two.

"I mean it's a different race as well," he explained. "Also with the weather in Flanders but like I said before, I always become better after a few races. I think I made a good decision to do a few good days in Spain in the sun so that always makes me relax as well before days like this."

In the build up to the race, Van der Poel was critical of the chicane that was introduced into the entrance of the Arenberg cobbled sector. The Dutchman explained that due to the peloton already being thinned right down, it made it easier to navigate.

"Luckily there wasn't a whole bunch anymore," he said. "The race was already only like 30 to 40 people. Like I said, it's really good that they [ASO and the CPA riders union] search for options but when I did the recon two days ago it was even worse than I saw it on video.

"If you go there with 100 guys then maybe 5 guys make it and the rest are standing still so that's also not a long term solution."

Enjoying the moment

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the gap increased, Van der Poel said that he revelled in the moment and was able to soak up the atmosphere as he entered the velodrome to a wall of noise.

“It definitely isn't [normal to win these races]. I could only dream of this when I was a kid. Also, the rainbow jersey makes it even more special of course. I could've never imagined all the races I would win now.

"I just focused on cyclo-cross when I was younger. It's really amazing and I really tried to enjoy the last part of the races which I couldn't do in Flanders because I was really on my limit there.

"Today I felt better still in the final so I really tried to enjoy it because it's a special moment and it won't last forever. It's just a really cool day in general.”