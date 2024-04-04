Paris-Roubaix Arenberg chicane aims to avoid 'death trap' but is labelled 'a joke' by Mathieu van der Poel

Race organiser ASO introduces a chicane to entrance of five-star cobbled sector after a request from the riders union, the CPA

Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By Tom Thewlis
published

Paris-Roubaix will feature a sharp chicane into the Trouée d'Arenberg in order to avoid a "death trap" run-in, according to the president of the rider's union, the CPA.

However, while the safety measure for the five-star sector, which often features crashes, has been welcomed by many, defending champion Mathieu van der Poel labelled it "a joke".

