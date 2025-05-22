'I feel pain in my sprinter's heart': Marcel Kittel reacts to Tour de France final stage shake-up in Paris

Retired German sprinting great says inclusion of cobbled climb to Montmartre before Champs-Élysées finish will be 'very stressful' and would leave him 'disappointed as a rider'

Marcel Kittel
Kittel celebrates winning on the Champs-Élysées in 2014
Retired Tour de France sprinting great Marcel Kittel says he would be "disappointed" if he was still a rider at the decision to include a cobbled climb before the traditional Champs-Élysées finish on the final day of the race in July.

In a presentation in Paris this week, the race organiser [ASO] revealed that the last stage would include parts of the route used in the Olympic road races last August in the French capital. The peloton will now take on three ascents of the Côte de la Butte Montmartre before reaching the Champs-Élysées, a move which has already attracted criticism from two-time Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard.

