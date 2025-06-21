‘This rule endangers cyclists’ - peloton hits out at UCI minimum handlebar width

Pro women's union The Cyclists Alliance joins chorus of disapproval of 40cm handlebar width rule unveiled earlier this month.

Ellen van Dijk at La Vuelta Femenina 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

A women’s professional cyclist union has hit out at new rules that will require pro riders to use wider handlebars saying it “endanger cyclists”.

The Cyclists’ Alliance (TCA) has said changes announced by the governing body the UCI earlier this month that would require all handlebars to measure a minimum outside-to-outside width of 40cm, and an inside-to-inside width between the brake levers of 32cm, will “put riders at risk”.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1