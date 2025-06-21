‘This rule endangers cyclists’ - peloton hits out at UCI minimum handlebar width

A women’s professional cyclist union has hit out at new rules that will require pro riders to use wider handlebars saying it “endanger cyclists”.

The Cyclists’ Alliance (TCA) has said changes announced by the governing body the UCI earlier this month that would require all handlebars to measure a minimum outside-to-outside width of 40cm, and an inside-to-inside width between the brake levers of 32cm, will “put riders at risk”.

The group is the latest to add to a chorus of disapproval that has followed the unveiling of the new rules, which are set to come into force from 1 January 2026.

The UCI has said the change is due to safety after a trend for pros to adopt smaller handlebars in recent years, partly in pursuit of aerodynamic gains, had led to concerns smaller bars may compromising bike handling. It said the changes were recommended by the SafeR commission, comprising stake holders from across the sport and “were developed following extensive consultation with riders, teams and organisers, including through the distribution of questionnaires to the entire peloton”.

Opponents of the change argue it compromises bike fit many riders while questioning the safety gains. The International Bike Fitting Institute said the rule “lacks adequate consideration of human biomechanics” and that most riders should be on bars between 36cm and 38cm in width.

A public petition against the rules has so far gained over 4,600 signatures.

The TCA said: “This rule endangers cyclists and ignores fundamental principles of bike fit and safety. The Cyclists’ Alliance Rider Council opposes this regulation because it puts riders at risk.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Female cyclists face the greatest impact from this arbitrary restriction on minimum handlebar width because they are statistically smaller in stature, with narrower shoulder widths.”

It added: “Riders who cannot use properly fitted equipment will experience pain, reduced control, and increased injury risk. The UCI claims this change will improve rider safety, but requiring riders to use equipment that doesn’t match their body measurements creates new hazards.

“If riders are forced to use ill-fitting bikes, they will be at risk of compromised bike control and confidence using oversized handlebars, especially during intensive and dynamic race conditions and potential long-term injuries.”

A post shared by The Cyclists' Alliance (@thecyclistsalliance) A photo posted by on

TCA rider representative Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) added: “This rule disregards the realities of our bodies and how we race, creating unnecessary risk. Every rider deserves equipment that fits and supports their safe performance.

“We welcome the opportunity to consult with the UCI to ensure safety regulations are based on evidence, not assumptions”.