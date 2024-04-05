Mathieu van der Poel hopes for 'bonus' win at 'Russian roulette' of Paris-Roubaix

World champion plays down significance of adding further Monument victories in 2024

Mathieu van der Poel
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By Tom Thewlis
published

A second victory at Paris-Roubaix would just be a "bonus", according to pre-race favourite Mathieu van der Poel, who said the race is like "Russian roulette".

The Dutchman will return to Paris-Roubaix on Sunday as the hot tip for victory, a week after he won the Tour of Flanders for a third time, and in the absence of his big rival, Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike).

