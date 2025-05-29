One good thing came of Remco Evenepoel's 'dooring' by a Belgian post van - an award for a successful ad campaign

Bpost used one of their driver's mistakes to create a 'Remco Reflex' campaign to try and stop it happening again

Remco Evenepoel at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

As Remco Evenepoel picked himself off the ground after he had been 'doored' by a Belgian postal vehicle in December, he was probably not thinking about starring in a successful advertising campaign.

However, that is exactly what happened, with the Belgian postal service - bpost - creating an advertising campaign around the 'Remco Reflex', encouraging drivers to use the 'Dutch reach' in order to check for approaching cyclists. The Dutch reach is a technique where you open the door with the opposite arm, in order to force yourself to look behind you.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.