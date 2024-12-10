Remco Evenepoel collaborates with Belgian Post to launch 'Remco Reflex' safety initiative after being doored by post vehicle

Double Olympic champion required surgery after suffering a luxation of the clavicle, contusions on his lungs, a fractured rib, shoulder blade and hand in the collision last Tuesday

Remco Evenepoel
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Just one week after being doored by a Belgian post vehicle, Remco Evenepoel has entered into a partnership with the Belgian postal servive (BPost) on a new safety initiative to help protect cyclists from suffering similar incidents.

Evenepoel was involved in a collision with a post van last Tuesday morning which left him hospitalised with a range of different injuries. As well as breaking a rib, his shoulder blade and hand, the Belgian also suffered contusions on his lungs and a luxation of the clavicle which resulted in him needing surgery to repair the damage. His gold S-Works bike was also snapped clean in two due to the impact.

