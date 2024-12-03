Remco Evenepoel suffers fractured rib, shoulder blade and hand in training ride collision

Double Olympic champion collided with a Belgian postal vehicle on Tuesday morning

Remco Evenepoel
(Image credit: SWPix.com)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Remco Evenepoel suffered fractures to his rib, right shoulder blade and right hand in a training ride collision with a Belgian post van on Tuesday morning.

The double Olympic champion was rushed to hospital in Anderlecht after being doored by the vehicle during a ride near Oetingen, near Brussels and Antwerp, before being transferred to a hospital in Herentals. As well as his physical injuries, his special edition gold S-Works Tarmac bike was snapped clean in two by the impact.

