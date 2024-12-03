Remco Evenepoel suffers fractured rib, shoulder blade and hand in training ride collision

Remco Evenepoel suffered fractures to his rib, right shoulder blade and right hand in a training ride collision with a Belgian post van on Tuesday morning.

The double Olympic champion was rushed to hospital in Anderlecht after being doored by the vehicle during a ride near Oetingen, near Brussels and Antwerp, before being transferred to a hospital in Herentals. As well as his physical injuries, his special edition gold S-Works Tarmac bike was snapped clean in two by the impact.

Evenepoel’s Soudal Quick-Step team issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon clarifying the 24-year-old’s list of injuries after previous reporting in the Belgian press had suggested he had sustained a fractured collarbone in the fall.

"Following an incident while training today, Remco Evenepoel was taken to hospital where it was revealed that he has sustained fractures to his rib, right shoulder blade and his right hand," the statement read.

It continued: "Remco was taken to the Erasmus Hospital in Anderlecht shortly after the incident, where he was initially assessed.

"He will now travel to the hospital in Herentals, where alongside the Soudal Quick-Step medical staff, his injuries will be further assessed and the pathway for his recovery decided. We wish him a speedy recovery!"

Evenepoel was reported to have been fully conscious after the collision and able to sit upright despite his injuries.

"I only know that someone opened his door and Remco crashed into it," Evenepoel’s team boss Patrick Lefevere told Sporza shortly after the incident involving his star man and before the extent of his injuries was known.

"Such accidents unfortunately happen five times a day, people who don't pay attention and open their door. Remco has pain in his shoulder and his hand. Our doctor is working on it. His bike broke in two in that incident. But it is better to have his bike in two than his arm."

It is the second time this year that Evenepoel has been hospitalised with severe injuries after crashing. The Belgian broke his right collarbone and scapula after being caught up in the horror crash at Itzulia Basque Country in the spring.

Evenepoel recovered from his injuries before going on to finish third at the Tour de France this summer. He then won both the men’s road race and time trial at the Paris Olympics before successfully defending his time trial world title at the World Championships in Switzerland.