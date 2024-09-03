Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel goes gold, and Tour of Britain fans are the first to see

Road race and time trial champion shows off his new kit in action for the first time at this week's race

Remco Evenepoel shows off his new Olympic gold-themed Soudal Quick-Step kit and Specialized Tarmac SL8
(Image credit: SWPix / Simon Wilkinson)
By
published
in News

Bike fans the length and breadth of the UK will be the first to see Remco Evenepoel's new Olympic gold-themed bike and kit this week, as he heads up the field for the Tour of Britain Men.

The Belgian's new Soudal Quick-Step get-up features gold bands around his jersey sleeves and his shorts legs, as well as the tops of his socks. It's all fairly subtle, which is not an accusation anyone can level at his new-look Specialized Tarmac SL8.

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

