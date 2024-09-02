Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men 2024 complete startlist: Tom Pidcock and Remco Evenepoel headline six-day event

Tom Pidcock and Remco Evenepoel are set to headline the first edition of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men this week when it gets underway in Kelso, Scotland on 3 September.

The two riders lit up the Olympic games in Paris, with Pidcock winning gold in the mountain bike cross-country event and Evenepoel taking the top step on the podium in both the men’s time trial and road race. The pair will now go head-to-head across the six-day stage race which will conclude in Felixstowe, Suffolk on Sunday.

Pidcock’s Ineos Grenadiers and Evenepoel’s Soudal Quick-Step squad are two of four WorldTour teams that feature on the startlist. Bahrain Victorious and dsm–firmenich PostNL are the other two squads from the top tier of men’s cycling who are set to feature.

Alongside Evenepoel, 2018 winner Julian Alaphilippe is part of the Quick-Step selection. The race is likely to be one of the Frenchman's final outings for the team, having agreed a deal to join Tudor Pro Cycling for 2025.

Tobias Foss, Ben and Conor Swift, Ethan Hayter and Ben Turner are all set to ride in support of Pidcock for Ineos.

Wout Poels and Pello Bilbao are the two star names for Bahrain Victorious on the team’s first outing at the race. Brits Sean Flynn, Oscar Onley and Oliver Peace will be on the startline for dsm in Kelso.

Elsewhere, Tour de l’Avenir winner Joe Blackmore will be back racing on home roads for Israel-Premier Tech. Jake Stewart, Stevie Williams and Ethan Vernon are also set to be part of the team.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are multiple other British names to keep an eye on once the race gets underway. Ben Wiggins, Joe Pidcock and Bob Donaldson are all named on the provisional start list, as are Jacob Scott and Mark Donovan.

Cornwall-based UCI Continental team Saint Piran were regularly on the attack at last year’s race. Saint Piran will return once more, this time with Australian Joshua Ludman part of the team’s selection.

You can find the full start list below. Cycling Weekly will update this page if any late final changes are made before the race gets underway.

Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men

Ineos Grenadiers

FOSS Tobias

HAYTER Ethan

PIDCOCK Tom

SWIFT Ben

SWIFT Conor

TURNER Ben

Uno-X Mobility

ABRAHAMSEN Jonas

BLIJKRA Erlend

EIKING Christian Odd

Resell Erik

HOELGAARD Markus

JOHANSSEN Halland Anders

Saint Piran



BAKER Rowan

LUDMAN Joshua

McKAY James

SYMONDS Bradley

WESTLEY Dylan

WOOD Oliver

Soudal Quick-Step

ALAPHILIPPE Julian

EVENEPOEL Remco

GELDERS Gil

MAGNIER Paul

MOSCON Gianni

SVRCEK Martin



Q36.5 Pro Cycling

DONOVAN Mark

HOWSON Damian

KRIJNSEN Jelte

ROSSKOPF Joey

TOWNSEND Rory

ZUKOWSKY Nickolas



Global 6 United Pro Cycling



BALLOBIO Giacomo

BONNEFOIX Edouard

JOBBER James

MOL Wesley

O'Connor Ronan

ORMISTON Callum



Bahrain Victorious



BILBAO Pello

BURATTI Nicolo

GOVEKAR Matevž

POELS Wout

VAN MECHELEN Vlad

ZAMBININI Edoardo



Lidl-Trek Future Racing

ABERSOLD Nils

EGHOLM Kristian

KESSLER Cole

O'BRIEN Liam

ROGERS Cameron

VERBNJAK Paul



Rembe PCT Sauerland



AGUIRRE Yago

KOCH Silas

ROTTMAN Jonathan

SCOTT Jacob

VOEGE Lennart

WRIGHT Paul



Team dsm–firmenich PostNL

FLYNN Sean

KOERDT Bjoern

LIEPINS Emils

ONLEY Oscar

PEACE Oliver

VAN UDEN Casper

Van Rysel-Roubaix



AVOINE Kevin

CAPRON Remi

LEROUX Samuel

MORIN Emmanuel

NILSSON-JULIEN Oscar

VAHTRA Norman



Great Britain



GREENSIL Max

GILL Michael

HOLMES Matt

PATTINSON Tomos

WIGGINS Ben



Groupama FDJ Continental



ASKEY Ben

AUGE Ronan

BOWER Lewis

DECOMBLE Maxime

GOLLIKER Joshua

HOBBS Noah

Project Echelon Racing



BICKMORE Cade

CRAINE Ethan

GERVAIS Laurent

LANGE Colby

McGILL Scott

SCALA JR HugoDecathlon AG2R La Mondiale DT



DONNENWIRTH Tom

ISIDORE Noa

L'HOTE Antoine

PEDERSEN Rasmus

VEISTROFFER Baptiste

VERSCHUREN Killian



TRINITY Racing

BELDON Alex

BROWNING Fergus

DONALDSON Robert

HARVEY Dean

PIDCOCK Joseph

THORNLEY Callum



Israel Premier-Tech



BLACKMORE Joseph

CLARKE Simon

SCHULTZ Nick

STEWART Jake

VERNON Ethan

WILLIAMS Stevie



Sabgal / Anicolor

BREGNHOJ Mathias

CARVALHO Andre

DOMINGUES Duarte

JOHANSEN Julius

REES Oliver

SOUSA José