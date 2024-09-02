Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men 2024 complete startlist: Tom Pidcock and Remco Evenepoel headline six-day event
All the teams and riders for the first edition of the race under British Cycling management
Tom Pidcock and Remco Evenepoel are set to headline the first edition of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men this week when it gets underway in Kelso, Scotland on 3 September.
The two riders lit up the Olympic games in Paris, with Pidcock winning gold in the mountain bike cross-country event and Evenepoel taking the top step on the podium in both the men’s time trial and road race. The pair will now go head-to-head across the six-day stage race which will conclude in Felixstowe, Suffolk on Sunday.
Pidcock’s Ineos Grenadiers and Evenepoel’s Soudal Quick-Step squad are two of four WorldTour teams that feature on the startlist. Bahrain Victorious and dsm–firmenich PostNL are the other two squads from the top tier of men’s cycling who are set to feature.
Alongside Evenepoel, 2018 winner Julian Alaphilippe is part of the Quick-Step selection. The race is likely to be one of the Frenchman's final outings for the team, having agreed a deal to join Tudor Pro Cycling for 2025.
Tobias Foss, Ben and Conor Swift, Ethan Hayter and Ben Turner are all set to ride in support of Pidcock for Ineos.
Wout Poels and Pello Bilbao are the two star names for Bahrain Victorious on the team’s first outing at the race. Brits Sean Flynn, Oscar Onley and Oliver Peace will be on the startline for dsm in Kelso.
Elsewhere, Tour de l’Avenir winner Joe Blackmore will be back racing on home roads for Israel-Premier Tech. Jake Stewart, Stevie Williams and Ethan Vernon are also set to be part of the team.
There are multiple other British names to keep an eye on once the race gets underway. Ben Wiggins, Joe Pidcock and Bob Donaldson are all named on the provisional start list, as are Jacob Scott and Mark Donovan.
Cornwall-based UCI Continental team Saint Piran were regularly on the attack at last year’s race. Saint Piran will return once more, this time with Australian Joshua Ludman part of the team’s selection.
You can find the full start list below. Cycling Weekly will update this page if any late final changes are made before the race gets underway.
Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men
Ineos Grenadiers
FOSS Tobias
HAYTER Ethan
PIDCOCK Tom
SWIFT Ben
SWIFT Conor
TURNER Ben
Uno-X Mobility
ABRAHAMSEN Jonas
BLIJKRA Erlend
EIKING Christian Odd
Resell Erik
HOELGAARD Markus
JOHANSSEN Halland Anders
Saint Piran
BAKER Rowan
LUDMAN Joshua
McKAY James
SYMONDS Bradley
WESTLEY Dylan
WOOD Oliver
Soudal Quick-Step
ALAPHILIPPE Julian
EVENEPOEL Remco
GELDERS Gil
MAGNIER Paul
MOSCON Gianni
SVRCEK Martin
Q36.5 Pro Cycling
DONOVAN Mark
HOWSON Damian
KRIJNSEN Jelte
ROSSKOPF Joey
TOWNSEND Rory
ZUKOWSKY Nickolas
Global 6 United Pro Cycling
BALLOBIO Giacomo
BONNEFOIX Edouard
JOBBER James
MOL Wesley
O'Connor Ronan
ORMISTON Callum
Bahrain Victorious
BILBAO Pello
BURATTI Nicolo
GOVEKAR Matevž
POELS Wout
VAN MECHELEN Vlad
ZAMBININI Edoardo
Lidl-Trek Future Racing
ABERSOLD Nils
EGHOLM Kristian
KESSLER Cole
O'BRIEN Liam
ROGERS Cameron
VERBNJAK Paul
Rembe PCT Sauerland
AGUIRRE Yago
KOCH Silas
ROTTMAN Jonathan
SCOTT Jacob
VOEGE Lennart
WRIGHT Paul
Team dsm–firmenich PostNL
FLYNN Sean
KOERDT Bjoern
LIEPINS Emils
ONLEY Oscar
PEACE Oliver
VAN UDEN Casper
Van Rysel-Roubaix
AVOINE Kevin
CAPRON Remi
LEROUX Samuel
MORIN Emmanuel
NILSSON-JULIEN Oscar
VAHTRA Norman
Great Britain
GREENSIL Max
GILL Michael
HOLMES Matt
PATTINSON Tomos
WIGGINS Ben
Groupama FDJ Continental
ASKEY Ben
AUGE Ronan
BOWER Lewis
DECOMBLE Maxime
GOLLIKER Joshua
HOBBS Noah
Project Echelon Racing
BICKMORE Cade
CRAINE Ethan
GERVAIS Laurent
LANGE Colby
McGILL Scott
SCALA JR HugoDecathlon AG2R La Mondiale DT
DONNENWIRTH Tom
ISIDORE Noa
L'HOTE Antoine
PEDERSEN Rasmus
VEISTROFFER Baptiste
VERSCHUREN Killian
TRINITY Racing
BELDON Alex
BROWNING Fergus
DONALDSON Robert
HARVEY Dean
PIDCOCK Joseph
THORNLEY Callum
Israel Premier-Tech
BLACKMORE Joseph
CLARKE Simon
SCHULTZ Nick
STEWART Jake
VERNON Ethan
WILLIAMS Stevie
Sabgal / Anicolor
BREGNHOJ Mathias
CARVALHO Andre
DOMINGUES Duarte
JOHANSEN Julius
REES Oliver
SOUSA José
Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.
Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world.
As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling.
