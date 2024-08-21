Tom Pidcock to go head-to-head with Remco Evenepoel at upcoming Tour of Britain Men

Pidcock to ride six-day race for Ineos Grenadiers

Tom Pidcock
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Tom Pidcock will battle Remco Evenepoel for the win at this year's Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men, with the two Olympic gold medallists set to take the start line at the beginning of September.

Soudal Quick-Step's Evenepoel was already confirmed as taking part, but Cycling Weekly learned this week that Ineos Grenadiers' Pidcock will be present at the race.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

