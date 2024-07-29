Tom Pidcock overcomes early puncture to win cross-country mountain bike gold at Paris Olympics

Yorkshireman successfully defends gold medal won at Tokyo games after early setback

Tom Pidcock
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Tom Pidcock overcame a puncture before powering to a sensational defence of his mountain biking cross-country Olympic gold medal at Élancourt Hill near Paris. 

The current World Champion was booed as he crossed the finish line after coming into contact with silver medallist Victor Koretzky of France while overtaking on the final corner. He was then booed on the podium by the home crowd. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸