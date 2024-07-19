British Cycling announces final Tour of Britain host towns for 2024
East Midlands to welcome men's race on stage four
British Cycling has announced that stage four of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men will take place in the East Midlands this September.
The fourth stage of the shortened six day race will start in Derby on Friday 6 September before finishing in Newark-on-Trent, a town located northeast of Nottingham.
The rest of the host towns were announced by the national governing body last week. Starting in Kelso in the Scottish borders on Tuesday 3 September, the race will then finish in Felixstowe, Suffolk on Sunday 8 September.
In between the start in Scotland and the finish on the Suffolk coast, the race will also visit the likes of Darlington, Sheffield and Northampton as it gradually heads south.
Following on from the announcement that Northampton will play host to the race for the first time, Derby will now join that list as a first time host in 2024. The stage is set to start outside the Derby arena, a well-known track cycling venue, before heading through Derbyshire and across the border into Nottinghamshire.
Newark-on-Trent has hosted the race on two previous occasions. Visma-Lease a Bike’s Olav Kooij won a sprint finish in the town during last year’s race marking his fourth consecutive stage win. His teammate Wout van Aert went on to win the race overall for the second time in his career.
If Van Aert returns to the race this year, he will be familiar with the finish along the seafront in Felixstowe on the final day, after winning a sprint finish in the town last September.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The full route details for each stage are expected to follow in the weeks ahead as British Cycling gets set to stage the Tour of Britain Men for the first time. After the liquidation of the race's former organiser, SweetSpot, British Cycling took over the running of the event.
It has also been shortened to six stages with the aim of achieving parity with the newly created Tour of Britain Women moving forward.
After the success of past stages in the county, British Cycling Events managing director Jonathan Day said that he expected huge crowds of roadside fans to gather once again in Nottinghamshire for stage four.
Day said: "We have seen the great support across Nottinghamshire for recent editions of the race, so have no doubt that communities in Derby, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire will again be out in force to welcome the riders and to make for another memorable stage of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men, coming at the end of a huge summer of cycling."
Tour of Britain Men 2024 stage list
|Stage
|Day
|Start
|Finish
|1
|3 September
|Kelso
|Kelso
|2
|4 September
|Darlington
|Redcar
|3
|5 September
|Sheffield
|Barnsley
|4
|6 September
|Derby
|Newark-on-Trent
|5
|7 September
|Northampton
|Northampton
|6
|8 September
|Lowestoft
|Felixstowe
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.
Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world.
As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling.
-
-
Tour de France race radio TV broadcast in peril
Teams have expressed dismay with only receiving €5,000 for the project
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
How do Tour de France time cuts work?
Any riders finishing too far behind are eliminated from the race - we look into the details of the complicated system
By Alex Ballinger Published
-
Rod Ellingworth 'totally open' to Mark Cavendish making Tour of Britain appearance
'There will always be a place for Mark' says race director after Cavendish’s Tour de France record breaking triumph in Saint-Vulbas
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'It was time to change': No regrets for Rod Ellingworth after leaving Ineos Grenadiers
New Tour of Britain race director says he is still on good terms with Dave Brailsford after resigning from team last year
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Exclusive: Men’s Tour of Britain stages cut to seek parity for women’s race
British Cycling aim to increase women’s Tour of Britain to six stages in 2025 in order to create full parity between the two events
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Wout van Aert and Visma-Lease a Bike left out of pocket by Tour of Britain organiser's collapse
Prize money for 2023 race unpaid, riders union says national federation must ‘bear the debts’ of previous organiser, SweetSpot
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tour of Britain and Women's Tour future guaranteed by British Cycling, but women's race in doubt for 2024
National federation committed to ensuring men's and women’s races take place this year but CEO admits it is in a ‘race against the clock’ to put on women's event
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Ineos Grenadiers say they will work with British Cycling to get Tour of Britain back on ‘as quickly as possible’
Ben Swift and Owain Doull both say it would be a "shame" were the Tour of Britain to be no more
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tour of Britain organiser facing fresh threat of legal action as claims reach nearly £1m
Isle of Wight council not ruling out legal proceedings against SweetSpot to reclaim funds after island missed out on hosting race in 2022
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tour of Britain future plunged into doubt over £700,000 legal battle
British Cycling alleges race organiser SweetSpot will owe £700,000 in unpaid race licence fees by the end of 2023
By Tom Thewlis Published