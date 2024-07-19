British Cycling announces final Tour of Britain host towns for 2024

East Midlands to welcome men's race on stage four

Stevie Williams
Great Britain's Stevie Williams and Carlos Rodríguez in action during last year's Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Jump to category:
Tom Thewlis
By
published
inNews

British Cycling has announced that stage four of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men will take place in the East Midlands this September. 

The fourth stage of the shortened six day race will start in Derby on Friday 6 September before finishing in Newark-on-Trent, a town located northeast of Nottingham. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Tour of Britain Men 2024 Route
StageDayStartFinish
13 SeptemberKelsoKelso
24 SeptemberDarlingtonRedcar
35 SeptemberSheffieldBarnsley
46 SeptemberDerbyNewark-on-Trent
57 SeptemberNorthamptonNorthampton
68 SeptemberLowestoftFelixstowe

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸