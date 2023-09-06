‘You never really get used to winning’ - Olav Kooij claims fourth stage from four at Tour of Britain

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It was Groundhog Day at the Tour of Britain on Wednesday, as Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) took a fourth successive stage win, this time in Newark-on-Trent.

The 21-year-old's team employed copy-and-paste tactics in Nottinghamshire, leading the charge in the final kilometres, before Wout van Aert dropped him off with 200m to go.

Kooij then kicked out of the bunch and crossed the line first to keep his clean sweep at the race. Casper van Uden (dsm-firmenich) came second, with Great Britain’s Ethan Vernon taking back-to-back third places.

"You never really get used to winning," Kooij said afterwards. "It's always nice and it's also always difficult in those sprints."

On the run-in to Newark-on-Trent, the Dutchman lost his lead-out man's wheel, but waded back through the bunch to position himself near the front.

"Sometimes you need to be a little bit patient," he said. "We got it back into the last one and a half kilometres, which was perfect. [Van Aert] knew I was there, and then he knew what he had to do."

Kooij’s win tally this season now stands at 11, with more bunch sprints to come at the Tour of Britain. The last rider to win four on the trot at the race was Edvald Boassen Hagen, who completed the feat in 2009 and went on to win the general classification.

"We will keep going day by day, but first we will enjoy this one," said Kooij. "The goal for me was just to win throughout the whole season. I didn’t have one specific goal or race in mind. Being able to be consistent this year has been really good for the confidence.”

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)

TDT-Unibet, omnipresent in breakaways at this year’s race, were up the road once again on Wednesday.

Leaving Robin Hood's Sherwood Forest, the sky blue pair of Harry Tanfield and Abram Stockman were initially joined by James Fouché (Bolton Equities Black Spoke), but were left to go two-up after the Kiwi dropped back to the pack at the midway point after taking full points on the KOM.

The duo’s foray lasted until 27km to go, when they were reeled in by a Jumbo-Visma-fronted peloton.

As the finish line approached, the race grew more technical and chaotic, littered with tricky bends. Jumbo-Visma were caught out by one right-hander, falling back ten places in the peloton, but battled their way back to the front, where their tactics gave a sense of déjà vu.

As he had done on stages one, two and three, Van Aert guided Kooij to the line, leaving him to land yet another victory for the team.