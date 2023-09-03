Wout van Aert guides Olav Kooij to victory on stage one of Tour of Britain
Jumbo-Visma seal one-two on opening stage in Manchester
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Jumbo-Visma sprinter Olav Kooij earned his eighth victory of the season on Sunday, winning a bunch dash on stage one of the Tour of Britain.
The Dutchman was guided to the line in Manchester by his decorated team-mate Wout van Aert, who held his speed to claim second place himself. Bora-Hansgrohe’s Sam Bennett followed across the line in third.
"The whole team did a great effort," Kooij said afterwards. "We had to pull quite hard to bring back the break and even just to sprint for the win.
"The guys still managed to get me and Wout first and second through the corner and I just had to go to the line. To win with everybody so involved makes it even sweeter."
Asked about Van Aert's role in the victory, the 21-year-old said: "He's one of the best bike riders in the world. To have him in front of me gave so much confidence. You can just trust that he'll probably get it right and he sure did. It's amazing to have him in the team, and to have him here. To get first and second is a dream.
"This week we came with the objective to do well in the sprint stages, so to start with a win on the first day gives confidence for the rest of the week."
The opening stage of this year’s Tour of Britain took the riders on a circling 164km route, starting south of Manchester in Altrincham, before winding anti-clockwise around the city.
Moments after the flag drop, the first breakaway of the race duly formed. The group was composed of five riders, including three Brits - Harry Tanfield of TDT-Unibet and Saint Piran duo Jack Rootkin-Gray and Zeb Kyffin - who flew the flag in their home stage race.
The group’s advantage, however, barely nudged beyond the two-minute mark, and their chances of staying away dwindled when Tanfield, the strongest rouleur, dropped off the back.
With 5.5km remaining, Kyffin launched a last-gasp bid for victory, but was closely followed by his fellow escapee Frederik Dversnes (Uno-X). The peloton reeled in the duo inside 2km to go, and the sprint trains stretched out through the bunch.
On the front, Jumbo-Visma led the charge with Kooij in tow. Van Aert took up lead-out duties as the peloton swung onto the historic Deansgate thoroughfare, and unleashed his Dutch team-mate with the line in sight.
The Belgian then continued his sprint to secure a commanding one-two for Jumbo-Visma. GC hopeful Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) finished 12th on the same time.
James Fouché (Bolton Equities Black Spoke) earned himself the King of the Mountains jersey for stage two, having been the first to crest the climbs of Grain’s Bar and the Rake, a three-time site of the National Hill-Climb Championships.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Lennard Kämna completes Grand Tour treble with Vuelta a España stage nine win
German joins club of over 100 riders who have won stages at each of cycling's three-week races
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Tom Pidcock: Tour of Britain route 'not really ideal for me'
Brit says he wants to win home stage race, even if the course plays in Wout van Aert's favour
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Tour of Britain 2023: Route details, startlist and jerseys guide
The Tour of Britain 2023 begins on Sunday September 3 - here's all you need to know
By Stephen Puddicombe Published
-
‘Joining WiV SunGod was a no brainer’: Colin Sturgess looking to kick on in pastures new in 2023
Highly experienced former professional Sturgess to join Tim Elverson-led WiV SunGod for 2023 season
By Tom Thewlis Last updated
-
Tour of Britain set for Welsh climax in 2023
Race organisers announce partnership for the national tour and Women’s Tour to visit the Principality until 2026
By Owen Rogers Last updated
-
Facing retirement, Alex Dowsett is keeping his options well and truly open
33-year-old Israel-Premier Tech rider says reaction to his retirement has been 'exciting'
By Adam Becket Published
-
Jake Stewart bounces back from Vuelta disappointment to take aim at Worlds
British fast man is ready and raring to go for Wollongong, despite leaving Vuelta and a truncated Tour of Britain
By Adam Becket Published
-
All remaining Tour of Britain stages cancelled following death of Queen Elizabeth II
Race has been stopped after stage five, with Movistar's Gonzalo Serrano the winner
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tom Pidcock 'getting better every day' as he edges closer to Tour of Britain lead
The Yorkshireman is now just three seconds away from the overall lead as the race approaches the Isle of Wight finale
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Half of peloton go off course in Tour of Britain stage five finale
Cees Bol of Team DSM among riders unfortunate enough to be diverted wrong way
By Adam Becket Last updated