Jordi Meeus sprints to Tour de Suisse stage 6 victory as Frenchman Kévin Vauquelin retains overall lead

Great Britain’s Lewis Askey takes third in Neuhausen am Rheinfall in bunch sprint finish

Jorid Meeus
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Jordi Meeus sprinted to victory on stage six of the Tour de Suisse, beating Davide Ballerini and Great Britain’s Lewis Askey in Neuhausen am Rheinfall on Friday.

After the day's three-man breakaway - containing Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) and Harry Sweeny (EF Education-EasyPost) - was finally caught within the final two kilometres, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe wound it up as the peloton got set for a high octane sprint finish.

