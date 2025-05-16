'I gave it too much': sheer wattage sees Lewis Askey unclip on the line as he takes second career win

The Brit sprinted home at the head of the bunch at the 4 Jours de Dunkerque and is now poised to attack the GC

Lewis Askey wins stage 2 four days of dunkirk 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

To the casual onlooker it may have appeared to be yet another zany finish-line celebration: Lewis Askey trailing his right leg out and punching the air with his right hand as he won stage two of the 4 Jours de Dunkerque, like a strange, lycra-clad version of the hokey cokey.

But the Groupama-FDJ rider had actually pulled his foot out of the pedal in the final sprint after trying a bit too hard.

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

