Fines of up to £450 introduced for riders who celebrate teammate wins in bunch sprints

UCI welcomes new rule in bid to make sprints safer

Alessandro Covi and Matteo Trentin celebrating at a race in Spain in 2022
Matteo Trentin celebrates Alessandro Covi's win at a race in Spain in 2022.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published
News

The days of riders celebrating their teammates’ victories from behind them in the bunch may now be gone, after the UCI introduced a new rule to clamp down on the behaviour.

Filed on 23 December, and now in effect, the new rule will see fines, relegations and yellow cards dealt to riders “decelerating during a sprint and endangering other riders”.

