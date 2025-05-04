Entire Movistar team fined after start ramp chaos at Vuelta Femenina

Visma-Lease a Bike file official complaint with the UCI following team time trial delays

All seven riders of the Movistar squad were fined 200 CHF (£182, $242) each for arriving late to present their bikes on stage one of the Vuelta Femenina on Sunday.

The incident appeared to cause a chaotic ripple effect on the teams who started immediately afterwards in the team time trial – Uno-X and Visma-Lease a Bike – each of whom began their efforts without their full line-up of riders.

