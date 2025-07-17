More bikes stolen from French team Cofidis after Tour de France theft

'Several' team-issue bikes reported to be missing at the Baloise Ladies Tour

Look bikes at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

Less than two weeks after their bikes were stolen at the Tour de France, Cofidis have fallen victim to another theft, this time at the Baloise Ladies Tour.

The French team’s women’s squad had several bikes stolen at the race in the Netherlands, it was revealed on Wednesday.

