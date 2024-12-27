'I messaged every WorldTour team on Instagram' - How Imogen Wolff carved her path to cycling's top level

The Yorkshire-born teenager, who steps up to the WorldTour with Visma-Lease a Bike next season, tells Tom Davidson about her gold-plated 2024

Imogen Wolff sat in the blue seats at the Manchester Velodrome
(Image credit: Richard Butcher/Future)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in Features

“You’ve not travelled up just for me, have you?” asks Imogen Wolff, mortified by the fuss being made around her inside the Manchester Velodrome.

To her left, among the blue seats, two light stands have been set up, ready for the photoshoot. A small huddle has formed around the makeshift studio. Instructed by Cycling Weekly's photographer to raise a finger, denoting she’s number one, Wolff demurs. “Really?” the teenager flashes an embarrassed smile. As she lifts her arm, the medals around her neck clang together. Her silverware is proof that she deserves the attention. She’s just not used to it yet.

