'Going off the side of a ravine, there's nothing like that to put things in perspective' - GB junior disappointed with sixth at World Championships after crashing early

Imogen Wolff battled back to top 10 finish as her teammate Cat Ferguson won overall

While Cat Ferguson was on her way to a second gold medal of the World Championships, riding a near flawless race in Zürich, her teammate Imogen Wolff was having more of a torrid time on the roads to the east of Swiss city.

The 18-year-old is one of the most promising riders on junior scene, and won bronze in Tuesday's junior time trial, but Thursday's race did not go to plan.

