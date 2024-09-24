GB's Cat Ferguson dominates women's junior time trial at World Championships to take first rainbow jersey on road

Imogen Wolff finishes third as GB secure first medals of Road World Championships

Cat Ferguson time trials at the World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Teenage British sensation Cat Ferguson dominated the women's junior time trial at the World Championships on Tuesday morning to take her first rainbow jersey on the road.

The 18-year-old was fastest at the first time check and extended her lead at the finish to 34 seconds over second-placed Viktória Chladoňová of Slovakia, with GB's Imogen Wolff in third, a further two seconds back. The pair took home GB's first medals of the Road Worlds, although Dame Sarah Storey has already secured a rainbow jersey in Zürich.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

